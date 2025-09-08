FOKUS MINING GRANT OPTIONS

TSX.V: FKM OTCQB: FKMCF Frankfurt: F7E1

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Fokus Mining Corporation ("Fokus" or the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) announces that its Board of Directors granted stock options in respect of an aggregate of 3,100,000 common shares to Fokus' Directors, Officers and one consultant. The exercise price of the options is $0.175 per share, which is higher of the closing price of Fokus' common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on Friday September 5, 2025. The options vest immediately and will expire in five years, for the options granted to Directors and Officers, and will expire in two years for the options granted to the consultant. The options were granted under Fokus' Stock Option Plan.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corporation is a mineral resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits in Québec, Canada, particularly in the Abitibi region, 20 km west of Rouyn-Noranda, with its flagship Galloway Project. The 100%-owned Galloway Project covers an area of 3,086 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault. The Galloway Project hosts a NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 1.42 million ounces of gold (41,195,000 tonnes grading 1.07 g/t Au) at a gold price of US$1,750 per ounce, as disclosed in the Company's March 23, 2023 press release. A sensitivity analysis shows that, at a gold price of US$1,960 per ounce, the inferred resource increases to 1.79 million ounces of gold (57,546,000 tonnes grading 0.97 g/t Au). Following the 2025 acquisition of properties from Visible Gold Mines, Fokus' land package now totals 9,559 hectares along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault. This includes the Cadillac Break, Lucky Break, Wasa Creek, Wasa East, Silidor, and Stadacona-East properties, all of which are 100% owned, as well as a 40% interest in the Capricorn property.

