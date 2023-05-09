FOKUS MINING WELCOMES JEAN-DAVID MOORE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TSX.V: FKM OTCQB: FKMCF FRANKFURT: F7E1

ROUYN-NORANDA, QUÉBEC, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Fokus Mining Corporation ("Fokus" or the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) is very pleased to welcome Mr. Jean-David Moore, P.Eng. in forestry, to its Board of Directors. This important appointment takes effect immediately.

Jean-David Moore has been a consultant and an adviser to several mineral exploration and development companies for more than fifteen years. He also holds large holdings in several mineral exploration companies and has developed a strong relationships network in the sector. He currently owns 8.2 million common shares of Fokus.

A graduate of Laval University in Forestry Engineering, Mr. Moore holds a master's degree also from Laval University, in Québec. He is a member of the Order of Forest Engineers of the Province of Québec (OIFQ). As a forestry scientist, he has published more than 70 scientific publications in different international journals.

Mr. Moore states: "I am extremely pleased to join the board of Fokus as I strongly believe in the potential for a multi-million-ounce resource of the Galloway project. This important project is located in an area that offers logistical support such as rail, roads, electricity, and a skilled workforce. With an initial resource estimate recently published, we look forward to increasing gold ounces as the drilling program progresses. This large property is relatively unexplored and has a potential for several more mineral discoveries."

Jean Rainville, President, and CEO of the Company commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Moore to our Board of Directors. He has a strong investment experience in our industry and can appreciate the significant potential of the Galloway project. His know-how and understanding of our sector, his proficiency combined with his solid network will be invaluable for our development.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corporation is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Québec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The Galloway property covers an area of 2865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation which extends laterally for more than 100 kilometres. Numerous gold deposits are related to that structure and its subsidiaries. The current work focuses on a small western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com.

