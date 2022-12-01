FOKUS MINING TO DRILL TEST THE NEWLY IDENTIFIED RB ZONE ON ITS GALLOWAY PROPERTY

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Fokus Mining Corporation, ("Fokus" or the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) has undertaken a short 1,000-meter drilling program in the RB Zone to test its surface potential on its Galloway property.

The four previous holes drilled in this new gold area located East of GP gold zone had obtained interesting values throughout the core samples, particularly in the upper part of the holes between surface and 250 meters vertical depth.

This program will consist of four shorts holes for a total of 1,045 meters. Three of these holes are drilled from the collars of holes drilled during the 2020-2021 drilling campaign while the last hole will be drilled from the collar of a hole drilled in 2009.

The RB zone is in a similar geological context to the Hendrick zone and opens up the potential for Au-Cu Porphyry mineralization in the main Renault Bay intrusion. Note that the mineralization starts closer to the surface.

The Company also retained the services of GoldSpot Discoveries, a geological services and 3D modeling consulting firm, to review its geological models and complete a compilation of historical data on several areas of Galloway where no work has been carried on for several years.

Jean Rainville, President and CEO of Fokus said: "Additionally to completing our first 43-101 resource report in the main gold zones (GP-Hendrick and Moriss), the Company's strategy is also to explore the full potential of the great property of Galloway. Our last drilling campaign allowed us the identification by drilling of the RB Zone, but also to test one of the large magnetic anomalies with hole GA-21-59 (see press release of April 12, 2022) and to demonstrate that it is also mineralized with gold. Many other potential targets will also need to be evaluated during future exploration programs."

Qualified Person

This press release was approved by Gilles Laverdière, P. Geo, Director and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corporation is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Quebec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The Galloway project covers an area of 2,865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation which extends laterally for more than 100 km. Numerous gold deposits are related to that structure and its subsidiaries. The current work focuses on a small western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Fokus Mining Corporation

