ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Fokus Mining Corporation ("Fokus" or the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) is pleased to announce that, at the special meeting of the Company's shareholders held on April 13, 2026 (the "Meeting"), its shareholders approved the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement"), whereby Gold Candle Ltd. ("Gold Candle") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Fokus for $0.26 in cash per share.

The special resolution approving the Arrangement (the "Arrangement Resolution") required approval by (i) not less than 66 2/3% of the votes cast by shareholders at the Meeting, and (ii) a majority of the votes cast by shareholders, excluding the votes attached to Company shares held by any person required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (the "Excluded Shareholders"). At the Meeting, the Arrangement Resolution was passed by 99.98% of all votes cast on the Arrangement Resolution by the holders of Company shares present in person or represented by proxy, and 99.97% of all votes cast on the Arrangement Resolution by the holders of Company shares present in person or represented by proxy, excluding the votes attached to Company shares held by the Excluded Shareholders.

Details of the votes cast are set out in the table below:



Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Against For Against All Shareholders 144,074,243 27,183 99.98 % 0.02 % All Shareholders other than

Excluded Shareholders 98,724,429 27,183 99.97 % 0.03 %

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to certain customary closing conditions, including the issuance of a final order by the Superior Court of Québec approving the Arrangement (the "Final Order"). The hearing in respect of the Final Order is expected to take place on April 17, 2026. If the Final Order is obtained and the other conditions to closing are satisfied or waived, it is anticipated that the Arrangement will close in the second quarter of 2026.

About Fokus Mining Corporation

Fokus is a mineral resource company focused on the acquisition and exploration of precious metal deposits in Québec's Abitibi region. Fokus' flagship Galloway Project is located approximately 20 km west of Rouyn-Noranda, immediately north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws, including statements relating to the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement for Fokus and its stakeholders, shareholder and Court approvals and the anticipated timing of completion of the Arrangement. Forward looking information may relate to Fokus' future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results, and include the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary shareholder and Court approvals, the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the Arrangement and the completion of the Arrangement on expected terms, the impact of the Arrangement and the dedication of substantial resources from Fokus to pursuing the Arrangement on Fokus' ability to maintain its current business relationships and its current and future operations, and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which Fokus believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to Fokus, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for Fokus to predict with certainty the impact that the current economic uncertainties may have on future results. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties (including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Circular) that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Fokus currently expects. Namely, these factors include risks that the Arrangement will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, and that it may not be completed at all, due to a failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required shareholder and Court approvals and other conditions to the closing of the Arrangement or for other reasons, the failure to complete the Arrangement which could negatively impact the price of the shares or otherwise affect the business of Fokus, the dedication of significant resources to pursuing the Arrangement and the restrictions imposed on Fokus while the Arrangement is pending, the uncertainty surrounding the Arrangement that could adversely affect Fokus' retention of customers and business partners, or the occurrence of a material adverse effect leading to the termination of the arrangement agreement. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While management may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Fokus Mining Corporation

For Further Information: Fokus Mining Corporation, Philippe MacKay, P. Eng., MBA, President & CEO, Tel.: (514) 974-4349, Email: [email protected]