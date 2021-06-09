Fokus Mining Options its 113 North Project to Mosaic Minerals

TSX.V: FKM OTCQB: FKMCF FRANKFURT: F7E1

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, June 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fokus Mining Corporation ("Fokus" or the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) is pleased to announce that it has concluded an agreement with the company Mosaic Minerals Corp. in order to explore and develop the 113 North property located in Abitibi, Quebec.

"There are so many high quality targets on the Galloway project for mineralization that we need to concentrate our efforts there in the near future" states Jean Rainville, President and CEO of Fokus.

The 113 North property, acquired by Fokus in April 2020, is composed of 59 mineral claims totalling 3,010 hectares, and hosts several known occurrences of nickel, copper and gold. Located roughly 41 km from Senneterre, the property is accessible year around via a good road system.

The project is located in the southeast part of the Abitibi Greenstone belt, within a 6-12 kilometers wide band composed of volcano-sedimentary rocks oriented towards the north-northwest and situated between the granidioritic batholiths of Josselin and Montgay. Volcanic rocks of this band, which is named Formation of Desboues, exhibited felsic, intermediate and mafic compositions and are cross-cut by dunite, gabbroand diorite dykes. Iron formations (sulphide and oxide) and classic sedimentary rocks, such as greywackes and shales, are also present. Some gold showings, with and without the presence of chalcopyrite, are recognized in the project environment. In the third quarter of 2020, Fokus completed an airborne magnetic survey totalling 1,448 linear km on the property which showed the presence of four very prospective areas for sulphide deposits.

PARTNERSHP AGREEMENT

The agreement with Mosaic Minerals allows them to initially acquire a 50% interest by issuing immediately 2 million common shares of the company to Fokus and exploration expenditures of $500,000 over the next four years following the signature of the agreement with a minimum of $100,000 in the first year. Once the earn-in is completed a joint-venture will be formed with standard dilution clause. If a party is diluted to a 10% or lower participating interest, its interest will be converted into a 2% Production Royalty Interest.

The option agreement is subject to the approval by the regulatory authorities.

The content of this press release had been read and approved by Gilles Laverdiere, Independent geologist and qualified person under the norm NI43-101.



About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corporation is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Quebec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The Galloway project covers an area of 2,865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation which extends laterally for more than 100 km. Numerous gold deposits are related to that structure and its subsidiaries. The current work focuses on a small western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

For further information: Jean Rainville, President & Chief Executive Officer, Tel.: (514) 918-3125, Fax: (819) 762-0097, Email: [email protected]

