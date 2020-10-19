Fokus Mining Corporation Engages Marketsmart Communication Inc. for Investor Relations

TSX.V: FKM

Frankfurt: F7E1

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fokus Mining Corporation ("Fokus") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement with MarketSmart Communications Inc. pursuant to which MarketSmart will provide investor relations services to Fokus. The IR agreement is for an initial term of six months commencing on November 1st, 2020, with an option for renewal. Either party may terminate the agreement for any reason, with or without cause, on one month's written notice to the other.

Jean Rainville, President and chief executive officer, commented: "Engaging a winning leading Canadian IR firm such as MarketSmart, should significantly expand the investment community's awareness of Fokus and its value proposition as we leverage our Galloway gold project".



Adrian Sydenham, president and a director of MarketSmart Communications, stated: "MarketSmart is extremely excited to be awarded the investor relations contract to Fokus Mining. The company is on the verge of an expansive 40,000 metre drill program at its Galloway project located in the historic Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada. The Galloway project offers an intriguing mix of gold zones, with an abundant of high-grade gold targets. We feel Fokus Mining's multi-phase plan will unlock Galloways potential, build value and create shareholder wealth."

Pursuant to the IR agreement, MarketSmart will be paid $6,000 per month plus applicable taxes and will be granted an incentive stock option to purchase 200,000 common shares of Fokus at a price of $0.36 cents per share for a term of two years in accordance with the Fokus Mining's stock option plan. The options will vest over 12 months. MarketSmart and its principals will act at arm's length to Fokus Mining and currently have no direct or indirect interest in the securities of Fokus Mining, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, with the exception of the above options. The IR agreement and grant of the options are subject to the approval of the TSX-V.

About Fokus Mining

Fokus Mining is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward looking statements", including those relating to the diamond drilling program on the Galloway gold project. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Fokus. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the exploration programs and development (including any diamond drilling programs) on the Galloway gold project or other exploration properties of Fokus, or if it does so, what benefits Fokus will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks inherent in Fokus' business is available in documents filed by Fokus on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release and Fokus does not have any obligation to update such statements, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policies) do not accept any responsibility for the truth or accuracy of its content.

SOURCE Fokus Mining Corporation

For further information: Jean Rainville, President & Chief Executive Officer, Tel.: (514) 918-3125, Fax: (819) 762-0097, Email: [email protected]

