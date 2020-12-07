Fokus Mining Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States

TSX.V: FKM OTCQB: FKMCF Frankfurt: F7E1

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fokus Mining Corporation ("Fokus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "FKMCF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the symbol "FKM" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "F7E1."

"The posting of our shares on the OTCQB, a well-known U.S. securities trading platform, should provide additional liquidity for Fokus by allowing US investors to more easily invest in our common stock," said Jean Rainville, CEO and President of Fokus. "As we continue to expand our presence within the US investment community, the trading of our shares on the OTCQB platform is timely as we anticipate increasing interest in Fokus by US investors looking to align with a progressive growth company."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's listing on the TSX-V and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to the genuine North American presence and affords investors preeminent access to trading.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corporation is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Quebec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to develop the full potential of the opportunity presented by the Galloway project.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward–looking information. Forward–looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward–looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward–looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward–looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward–looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward–looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward–looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

For further information: Jean Rainville, President & Chief Executive Officer, Tel.: (514) 918-3125, Fax: (819) 762-0097, Email: [email protected]

