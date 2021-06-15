Fokus Mining Acquires Shares of Mosaic Minerals

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, June 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fokus Mining Corporation ("Fokus") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) announces that on June 14, 2021, it acquired 2,000,000 common shares of Mosaic Minerals Corp. ("Mosaic Minerals") in connection with a property transaction between Fokus and Mosaic Minerals (the "Transaction").

Prior to the Transaction, Fokus held 3,000,000 common shares of Mosaic Minerals. Immediately following the Transaction, Fokus holds 5,000,000 common shares of Mosaic Minerals. As a result of the Transaction, Fokus' shareholdings in Mosaic Minerals have increased to approximately 14.05% from 8.93%.

The 2,000,000 common shares were acquired as consideration for granting Mosaic Minerals an option to acquire a 50% interest Fokus' 113 North project pursuant to and in accordance with an Option and Joint Venture Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 8, 2021 between Fokus and Mosaic Minerals. Pursuant to the Agreement Mosaic Minerals has the option to acquire a 50% interest in the 113 North project by issuing 2,000,000 common shares to Fokus within seven days from obtaining the conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange for the Transaction, and to incur exploration expenditures of an aggregate amount of $500,000 over the next four years following the signature date of the Agreement. The 2,000,000 common shares of Mosaic Minerals were issued at a deemed price of $0.175 per share, for a total deemed value of $350,000.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, Fokus may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional common shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, "Securities") of Mosaic Minerals in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Mosaic Minerals and other relevant factors.

A copy of an early warning report filed by Fokus in connection with the Transaction is available on SEDAR under Mosaic Minerals' profile. This news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corporation is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Quebec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The Galloway project covers an area of 2,865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation which extends laterally for more than 100 km. Numerous gold deposits are related to that structure and its subsidiaries. The current work focuses on a small western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com.

For further information: Jean Rainville, President & Chief Executive Officer, Tel.: (514) 918-3125, Fax: (819) 762-0097, Email: [email protected]

