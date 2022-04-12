FOKUS DISCOVERS A NEW GOLD ZONE ON GALLOWAY

This drilling was done to test a magnetic signature similar to the Hendrick zone. The results seem to demonstrate that the environment of this hole could contain some auriferous horizons near the surface containing several significant gold grades. Thus, a grade of 7.01 g/t Au over 3 metres was intersected between 192 and 195 metres while a grade of 4.51 g/t Au over 1.5 m was detected at 480 vertical metres.

A grade of 11.45 g/t Au over 1.5 m was also intersected at a depth of 1,252.5 m. This high grade is included in a zone of 136.5 m at a grade of 0.83 AuEq including 1.43 AuEq over 7.5 m and 2.94 AuEq over 6 m (see table below).

HOLE GA-21-59 Hole Interval (m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) AuEq (g/t)2 Metal

Factor

(Au g/t)

From To Length1



GA-21-59 106.50 117.00 10.50 0.62 0.9 0.11 0.81 8

and 192.00 195.00 3.00 7.01 29.5 0.77 12.87 21

including 193.50 195.00 1.50 11.30 17.8 0.61 8.18 17

and 492.00 508.50 16.50 0.88 0.9 0.06 0.99 15

including 498.00 499.50 1.50 4.51 0.8 0.03 4.57 -

and 741.00 755.50 14.50 0.81 0.6 0.05 0.89 13

and 964.50 966.00 1.50 4.06 1.1 0.04 4.13 6

and 1090.50 1227.00 136.50 0.71 0.8 0.07 0.83 97

including 1138.50 1144.50 6.00 2.79 1.0 0.09 2.94 17

and 1252.50 1254.00 1.50 11.45 2.5 0.05 11.55 17

and 1369.50 1378.50 9.00 0.96 1.4 0.06 1.07 9



¹ All results are presented uncapped and lengths represent core lengths. True widths are interpreted as greater than 90% of measured lengths. ² AuEq been calculated at price of Gold at 1818US$ per Oz., Silver at 23.54US$ per Oz. and Copper at 4.54US$ per pound.

This new discovery is in addition to the discovery of the RB zone in 2021, which is in the eastern extension of the GP zone.

The Galloway Project, while offering the potential for a low-grade, high-tonnage gold deposit in a porphyry-copper type system (Hendrick - GP - RB), also offers the potential for richer gold zones such as the Moriss located west of the GP zone.

The Company recognizes the importance of finding other higher grade gold zones in an environment close to the low-grade zones to optimize the overall grade. Also, during 2022, the drilling program will aim, in addition to continuing the definition of the Hendrick zone, to test other gold zones such as Moriss. Following a new compilation of historical data, the Company has thus identified several showings with such potential near surface and hopes to confirm the gold potential of these new targets, by drillings. The Renault Bay (12.44 g/t Au over 1.63 m), Hurd (2.68 g/t Au over 9 m), Pond Zone (7 g/t Au over 3 m), Moriss (11.48 g/t Au over 5.35 m) and Soaker Hill (8.57 g/t Au over 4.87 m) will therefore be drilled as soon as possible. Other potential targets have also been identified based on their favorable geological and structural environment associated with high and low intensity magnetic anomalies (see map).

According to current drilling results, the Hendrick zone, despite less accessibility due to a sedimentary cover (Cobalt Sediment) varying from a few tens of metres to several hundred metres depending on the location, seems to offer significant resource development potential. The Company still wishes to complete a first 43-101 evaluation of the resource with InnovExplo in 2022. Additional drilling as well as metallurgical and mineralogical tests will be necessary to complete this first evaluation.

The following tables summarize the bests results of the 2009-2012 and 2020-2021 drill campaigns on the Galloway project.

HENDRICK ZONE 2021 RESULTS Hole Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) AuEq (g/t)2 Metal

Factor

(Au g/t) From To Length1 GA-20-10 476.80 844.25 367.45 0.72 1.5 0.07 0.84 265 including 677.30 797.60 120.30 1.12 2.0 0.12 1.31 135 including 745.40 746.30 0.90 17.00 2.0 0.09 17.16 - GA-20-14 580.50 844.50 264.00 0.83 1.8 0.09 0.99 219 including 580.50 593.90 13.40 1.59 3.9 0.09 1.78 21 including 672.00 778.50 106.50 1.09 1.9 0.15 1.34 116 including 706.00 728.50 22.50 1.33 4.0 0.17 1.65 30 and 777.50 778.50 1.00 12.35 3.4 0.34 12.92 13 GA-21-30 604.50 819.00 214.50 0.52 - - 0.52 112 including 613.50 700.50 87.00 0.68 7.06 0.36 1.30 59 including 676.50 700.50 24.00 1.53 4.30 0.32 2.06 37 GA-21-44 584.50 717.00 132.50 0.52 3.4 0.21 0.89 69 and 957.00 981.00 24.00 1.36 1.1 0.03 1.43 34 including 978.00 979.50 1.50 9.93 7.5 0.05 - - GA-21-47 634.50 736.50 102.00 1.14 1.1 0.17 1.42 145 including 663.00 697.50 34.50 2.18 2.0 0.26 2.61 75 and 870.00 918.00 48.00 1.03 1.70 0.17 1.32 63 GA-21-48 552.00 681.00 129.00 1.05 0.7 0.07 1.16 150 including 613.50 615.00 1.50 15.30 0.1 0.03 15.35 - including 660.00 681.00 21.00 2.71 0.5 0.07 2.82 57 including 670.50 681.00 10.50 4.32 0.9 0.06 4.42 45 including 670.50 672.00 1.50 24.40 4.3 0.05 24.53 - and 780.00 847.50 67.50 0.98 0.6 0.14 1.21 66 including 780.00 793.50 13.50 1.25 0.8 0.20 1.57 17 including 807.00 828.00 21.00 1.22 0.8 0.16 1.48 26 including 826.50 828.00 1.50 7.45 0.3 0.15 7.69 - GA-21-51 715.50 808.50 93.00 0.63 0.8 0.03 0.69 59 including 720.00 721.50 1.50 6.61 4.7 0.04 6.72 - GA-21-52 838.50 946.50 108.00 0.72 1.2 0.14 0.95 78 including 838.50 876.00 37.50 0.96 2.0 0.22 1.32 36 including 855.00 856.50 1.50 5.70 7.9 0.50 6.57 - including 909.00 946.50 37.50 0.83 1.2 0.12 1.03 31 GA-21-53 621.00 933.00 312.00 0.89 1.80 0.17 1.18 278 including 621.00 765.00 144.00 1.29 1.80 0.23 1.67 186 including 621.00 669.00 48.00 1.19 1.70 0.28 1.65 57 including 687.00 765.00 78.00 1.53 2.10 0.22 1.90 119 including 832.50 933.00 100.50 0.61 2.50 0.16 0.88 61 including 865.50 880.50 15.00 1.33 4.20 0.30 1.84 20 GA-21-56 625.50 948.00 322.50 0.83 1.3 0.12 1.03 268 including 681.00 697.50 16.50 2.00 3.00 0.18 2.31 33 including 742.50 756.00 13.50 1.17 3.00 0.17 1.46 16 including 861.00 873.00 12.00 2.88 1.4 0.19 3.19 35 including 868.50 870.00 1.50 11.00 3.3 0.48 11.78 - GA-21-57 813.00 876.00 63.00 0.62 0.70 0.06 0.72 39 and 940.50 942.00 1.50 7.10 0.1 0.07 7.21 11 and 957.00 981.00 24.00 1.36 1.1 0.03 1.43 33 GA-21-58 678.00 778.50 100.50 0.98 1.10 0.12 1.18 98 including 678.00 702.00 24.00 1.12 1.70 0.16 1.39 27 including 720.00 778.50 58.50 1.12 1.20 0.13 1.34 66 including 760.50 762.00 1.50 5.74 1.3 0.17 6.02 - and 825.00 933.00 108.00 0.65 0.90 0.15 0.89 70 including 825.00 870.00 45.00 0.72 1.80 0.24 1.11 32 including 882.00 897.00 15.00 1.50 0.10 0.06 1.59 23 and 955.50 1026.00 70.50 0.66 0.3 0.08 0.79 56 including 1002.00 1026.00 24.00 1.17 0.3 0.06 1.26 28 HENDRICK HISTORICAL RESULTS Hole Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) AuEq

(g/t)2 Metal

Factor

(Au g/t) From To Length1 VPE-10-15 636.00 801.00 165.00 0.76 2.0 0.11 0.95 157 including 640.50 689.90 8.40 2.98 3.3 0.13 3.22 24 and 940.50 942.00 1.50 11.74 - - 11.74 18 VPE-11-36 657.00 997.50 340.50 0.69 0.9 0.07 0.81 235 including 687.00 775.50 88.50 1.07 1.3 0.11 1.25 95 VPE-12-47 910.50 1110.00 199.50 0.50 0.8 0.07 0.61 100 VPE-12-48 834.00 978.00 144.00 0.82 1.8 0.11 1.02 118 KHD-87-9 62.24 141.85 79.61 0.51 - - - 40 and 150.27 259.23 108.96 0.55 - - - 60 including 160.32 161.85 1.53 8.97 - - - - including 177.09 196.9 19.81 0.69 - - - 14 KOD-86-1 423.67 447.65 23.98 1.46 - - - 35 including 429.01 430.07 1.06 22.75 - - - - and 496.82 599.92 103.10 0.51 - - - 52 including 496.82 497.74 0.92 18.07 - - - - and 619.96 790.35 170.39 0.99 - - - 168 including 619.96 687.63 67.67 1.23 - - - 83 including 628.50 630.02 1.52 8.90 - - - - including 667.50 668.50 1.00 6.16 - - - - including 668.50 669.50 1.00 6.19 - - - - including 735.79 736.70 0.91 10.92 - - - - and 646.18 705.31 59.13 0.95 - - - 56

GP ZONE 2021 RESULTS Hole Interval (m) Au(g/t) Ag(g/t) Cu(%) AuEq

(g/t)2 Metal

Factor

(Au g/t) From To Length1 GA-21-22 38.00 77.00 39.00 0.64 - - - 25 including 56.00 68.00 12.00 0.91 - - - - GA-21-24 13.15 366.60 353.45 0.51 0.85 0.07 0.62 180 including 13.15 123.80 110.65 0.56 1.28 0.06 0.67 62 including 33.00 44.50 11.50 1.12 1.27 0.05 1.22 13 including 267.50 331.50 64.00 0.73 0.67 0.06 0.83 47 including 267.50 276.50 9.00 1.43 0.55 0.07 1.54 13 including 269.00 270.50 1.50 5.26 0.50 0.05 5.34 - including 315.50 327.00 11.50 1.09 1.10 0.06 1.20 13 including 360.80 366.60 5.80 1.59 0.89 0.04 1.65 - GA-21-26 15.00 119.00 104.00 0.59 - - - 61 including 22.50 32.00 9.50 1.63 - - - 15 including 27.00 28.50 1.50 5.22 - - - - and 140.00 152.00 12.00 0.85 1.6 0.09 1.01 11 and 247.30 346.00 98.70 0.75 - - - 74 including 247.30 266.50 19.20 1.05 - - - 20 including 295.60 318.50 22.90 1.21 - - - 28 including 341.20 346.00 4.80 1.43 - - - - GA-21-29 75.00 100.50 25.50 0.51 1.11 0.02 0.56 15 and 172.50 384.00 211.50 0.46 1.71 0.05 0.56 118 including 172.50 231.00 58.50 0.52 1.09 0.05 0.62 - including 250.50 318.00 67.50 0.51 1.68 0.04 0.60 - including 366.00 375.00 9.00 1.30 4.53 0.19 1.66 12 GA-21-31 115.50 126.00 10.50 1.00 1.66 0.09 1.15 12 and 180.00 214.50 34.50 0.63 1.55 0.06 0.74 26 including 180.00 190.50 10.50 1.00 1.54 0.06 1.11 11

235.50 273.00 37.50 0.74 1.80 0.04 0.82 31 GA-21-32 3.00 52.50 49.50 0.75 1.91 0.04 0.84 42 and 106.50 130.50 24.00 0.73 1.78 0.09 0.88 21 and 147.00 340.50 193.50 0.67 1.3 0.07 0.79 154 including 198.00 274.50 76.50 0.85 0.92 0.05 0.94 65 including 216.00 262.50 46.50 1.00 0.8 0.06 1.10 47 GP HISTORICAL RESULTS Hole Interval (m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) AuEq

(g/t)2 Metal

Factor

(Au g/t) From To Length1









KHD-20B 10.40 198.12 187.72 0.49 - - 0.49 91 including 103.50 112.50 9.00 1.12 - - 1.12 10 including 154.00 167.00 13.00 1.06 - - 1.06 14 KHD-21 99.00 293.50 194.50 0.67 1.3 - 0.69 134 including 151.00 167.50 16.50 1.22 - - 1.22 20 including 222.00 232.50 10.50 1.03 - - 1.03 11 including 249.00 270.00 21.00 1.40 - - 1.40 29 KHD-22 7.55 142.30 134.75 0.64 - - 0.64 86 including 112.50 123.50 11.00 1.70 - - 1.70 19 KHD-23 18.50 108.00 89.50 0.58 - - 0.58 52 KHD-24 10.75 259.10 248.35 0.61 - - 0.61 151 including 83.50 98.00 14.50 1.12 - - 1.12 16 including 151.00 172.50 21.50 1.03 - - 1.03 22 KHD-24 114.50 189.00 74.50 0.79 - - 0.79 59 including 237.50 251.50 14.00 1.39 - - 1.39 19 KHD-87-7 486.80 573.63 86.83 1.10 - - 1.10 95 including 524.87 549.25 24.38 2.33 - - 2.33 57 KHD-87-9 150.27 259.23 108.96 0.55 - - 0.55 60 97-H-19 6.73 152.50 145.77 0.44 - 0.05 0.52 64 97-H-21 126.50 207.50 81.00 0.59 - 0.07 0.70 48 97-H-22 59.00 194.00 135.00 0.56 - 0.07 0.67 76 VHD-09-01 9.50 274.50 265.00 0.54 - - 0.54 142 including 144.00 163.50 19.50 1.00 - - 1.00 20 including 250.50 265.50 15.00 1.26 - - 1.26 19 VHD-09-12 84.40 174.00 89.60 0.80 - - 0.80 71 VHD-09-13 8.25 262.80 254.55 0.64 - - 0.64 163 including 8.25 19.50 11.25 1.04 - - 1.04 12 including 177.00 196.50 19.50 2.19 - - 2.19 43 VHD-09-14 43.50 156.00 112.50 0.44 - - 0.44 50 and 222.00 393.00 171.00 0.48 - - 0.48 82 VHD-09-15 73.50 165.00 91.50 0.56 - - 0.56 51 VHD-09-16 153.00 247.50 94.50 0.76 - - 0.76 71 VHD-09-20 288.00 397.15 109.15 0.50 - - 0.50 55 VHD-09-21 130.50 253.50 123.00 0.62 - - 0.62 76 VHD-09-22 7.50 346.50 339.00 0.43 - - 0.43 146 including 313.50 324.00 10.50 1.11 - - 1.11 12 VHD-10-28 105.00 214.50 109.50 0.50 - - 0.50 55 VHD-10-31 1.50 166.50 165.00 0.77 - - 0.77 127 including 16.50 28.50 12.00 1.72 - - 1.72 21 including 93.00 103.50 10.50 3.07 - - 3.07 32 VHD-10-34 8.00 334.50 326.50 0.44 - - 0.44 144 including 19.50 34.50 15.00 1.61 - - 1.61 24 VHD-10-35 147.00 291.00 144.00 0.54 - - 0.54 77 VHD-10-36 12.00 157.50 145.50 0.52 - - 0.52 75 VHD-10-45 4.50 153.00 148.50 0.46 - - 0.46 68 VHD-10-47 181.50 301.50 120.00 0.48 - - 0.48 57 including 181.50 192.00 10.50 1.79 - - 1.79 19 VHD-10-55 126.00 273.00 147.00 0.48 - - 0.48 71





















MORRIS ZONE 2021 RESULTS Hole Interval (m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) AuEq

(g/t)2 Metal

Factor

(Au g/t) From To Length1 GA-20-01 103.00 106.00 3.00 2.57 - - - 8 GA-20-03 95.50 103.00 7.50 2.40 - - - 18 including 95.50 98.50 3.00 4.92 - - - 15 and 289.00 290.50 1.50 8.32 - - - 12 and 389.30 392.30 3.00 2.22 - - - 7 GA-20-12 98.00 102.20 4.20 1.40 - - - 6 and 196.00 199.50 3.50 1.35 - - - 5 and 205.50 207.00 1.50 5.29 - - - 8 GA-20-13 107.50 111.50 4.00 1.78 - - - 7 and 194.20 202.40 8.20 0.65 - - - 5 GA-20-15 124.20 130.30 6.10 3.64 - - - 22 Including 124.20 128.90 4.70 4.42 - - - 21 GA-21-16 138.00 147.50 9.50 1.87 - - - 18 Including 142.40 147.50 5.10 2.90 - - - 15 GA-21-18 164.15 169.50 5.35 4.68 - - - 25 GA-21-23 386.00 387.50 1.50 7.98 - - - 12

MORISS HISTORICAL RESULTS Hole Interval (m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) AuEq

(g/t)2 Metal

Factor

(Au g/t) From To Length1 VPE-10-02 87.00 91.75 4.75 6.70 - - - 32 VPE-10-06 97.50 102.00 4.50 9.08 - - - 41 VPE-10-10 101.00 106.35 5.35 11.48 - - - 61 VPE-10-11 84.00 89.50 5.50 18.90 - - - 104 and 100.50 106.50 6.00 14.38 - - - 86 and 145.50 153.00 7.50 2.85 - - - 21 VPE-10-17 106.30 111.00 4.70 6.30 - - - 30 VPE-10-18 48.00 55.50 7.50 9.56 - - - 72 and 78.00 82.50 4.50 2.52 - - - 11 VPE-10-19 103.50 106.65 3.15 23.72 - - - 75 and 193.50 205.50 12.00 2.73 - - - 33 VPE-10-21 126.00 133.50 7.50 2.51 - - - 19 VPE-10-23 55.00 56.50 1.50 32.63 - - - 49 VPE-11-24 98.60 101.40 2.80 46.96 - - - 131 VPE-11-25 99.15 105.00 5.85 15.13 - - - 89 VPE-11-27 107.30 111.00 3.70 6.91 - - - 26 VPE-11-29 45.00 47.00 2.00 7.32 - - - 15 VPE-11-37 82.50 84.00 1.50 8.84 - - - 13 and 94.50 96.00 1.50 30.17 - - - 45 VPE-11-40 46.50 48.00 1.50 48.91 - - - 73 VPE-11-42 98.60 103.60 5.00 5.11 - - - 26 VPE-12-49 184.50 185.20 0.70 13.87 - - - 10 VPE-12-50 58.00 64.20 6.20 59.51 - - - 369 and 117.85 122.90 5.05 5.09 - - - 26 VM-13-02 159.00 163.90 4.90 6.70 - - - 33 VM-13-03 135.00 140.00 5.00 2.18 - - - 11 VM-13-07 137.80 143.35 5.55 2.11 - - - 12 VM-13-08 203.20 204.60 1.40 70.67 - - - 99 and 42.70 66.00 23.30 1.02 - - - 24 VM-13-11 36.35 41.50 5.15 3.64 - - - 19 VM-13-15 211.00 212.60 1.60 4.06 - - - 6 MO-16-08 45.80 49.80 4.00 2.45 - - - 10

HURD ZONE 2021 AND HISTORICAL RESULTS Hole Interval (m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) AuEq

(g/t)2 Metal

Factor

(Au g/t) From To Length1









GA-21-35 200,00 220,50 19.50 1.04 - - - 20 and 219.00 220.50 1.50 5.62 - - - 8 GA-21-37 40.50 57.00 16.50 0.83 1.00 0.07 0.95 14 and 213.00 217.50 4.50 3.52 1.70 0.06 3.63 16 VHD-12-57 208.00 223.50 15.00 1.18 - - - 18 including 214.50 217.50 3.00 2.66 - - - 8 VHD-12-59 138.00 163.50 25.50 1.27 - - - 32 including 153.00 162.00 9.00 2.61 - - - 23

RB ZONE 2021 Hole Interval (m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) AuEq

(g/t)2 Metal

Factor

(Au g/t) From To Length1 GA-21-28 50.00 90.50 40.50 0.71 0.2 - 0.71 29 including 57.50 73.60 16.10 1.06 0.3 - - 17 and 145.00 195.50 50.50 0.69 0.8 0.02 0.74 37 including 159.50 167.00 7.50 1.91 1.6 0.02 1.96 14 and 235.50 241.50 6.00 1.15 0.2 - - 7 and 255.00 289.60 34.60 0.59 0.4 - - 20 and 334.50 393.00 58.50 0.56 0.7 0.09 0.71 41 GA-21-45 69.00 109.50 40.50 0.75 1.3 - - 30 including 81.00 82.50 1.50 5.46 10.9 - - - and 147.00 199.50 52.50 0.89 0.5 - - 47 including 171.00 199.50 28.50 1.20 0.6 - - 34 including 174.00 175.50 1.50 8.77 0.8 - - - and 216.00 232.50 16.50 0.61 0.3 - - 10 and 372.00 459.00 87.00 0.62 0.9 - - 54 including 372.00 396.00 24.00 0.66 0.2 0.01 0.68 16 including 433.50 459.00 25.50 1.02 0.5 0.01 1.05 26 GA-21-46 90.00 96.00 6.00 0.96 1.5 0.11 1.14 7 and 199.50 253.50 54.00 0.60 0.7 0.06 0.70 32 and 291.00 406.50 115.50 0.78 0.3 0.09 0.93 90 including 313.50 339.00 25.50 1.15 0.1 0.07 1.26 29 including 361.50 373.50 12.00 0.99 0.2 0.13 1.19 12 GA-21-49 64.50 100.50 36.00 0.66 0.4 - - 24 and 153.00 171.00 18.00 0.78 0.2 0.01 0.80 14

¹ All results are presented uncapped and lengths represent core lengths. True widths are interpreted as greater than 90% of measured lengths. ² AuEq been calculated at price of Gold at 1818US$ per Oz., Silver at 23.54US$ per Oz. and Copper at 4.54US$ per pound.

Qualified Person

This press release was approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo, Director and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corporation is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Québec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The Galloway project covers an area of 2865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation which extends laterally for more than 100 km. Numerous gold deposits are related to that structure and its subsidiaries. The current work focuses on a small western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policies) do not accept any responsibility for the truth or accuracy of its content.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward–looking information. Forward–looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward–looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward–looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward–looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward–looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward–looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward–looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

