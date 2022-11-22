FOKUS COMPLETES METALLURGICAL TESTWORK ON GALLOWAY

TSX.V: FKM OTCQB: FKMCF Frankfurt: F7E1

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Fokus Mining Corporation, ("Fokus" or the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) is pleased to announce that the metallurgical testing required to complete its independent NI43-101 compliant resource estimate has been completed.

It has been demonstrated that, from an environmental perspective, the mineralization does not present a particularly significant problem as the sulphur content is low and there are no significant deleterious elements in the mineralized zones tested. The gold is very fine, so the assay results obtained to date are quite reliable and gravity separation is not warranted. Gold recovery by cyanidation averaged 89% on samples from the Hendrick and GP mineralized zones and there are only minor variations between samples from different parts of the Hendrick and GP areas with different gold grades.

Sample selection, preparation and testing protocols were carried out independently (see press release dated August 30, 2022). Core samples were provided from the Hendrick and GP zones to prepare the composites. Testing included mineralogy, head assays, grindability, gravity recovery tests and cyanidation.

"We are quite pleased with the results: the consistency of recovery and the favorable environmental considerations are key factors. All these tests allow us to better establish the parameters of our exploration program and to have a fairly high degree of confidence in the models to assess the cut-off grade in the different portion of the mineralized zones. They are, moreover, the final material requirement to achieve a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate." said Jean Rainville, CEO and President. "We will release the resource estimate as soon as it is available and we will continue to work on improving gold recovery and better understanding the mineralised zones in the westernmost part of the Galloway project, which remain our priority" Rainville also said.

Qualified Person

This press release was approved by Gilles Laverdière, P. Geo, Director and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corporation is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Quebec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The Galloway project covers an area of 2,865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation which extends laterally for more than 100 km. Numerous gold deposits are related to that structure and its subsidiaries. The current work focuses on a small western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com

Related Links

http://fokusmining.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "will have", "should", and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information due to regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes in the Company's strategic growth plans and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and, accordingly, such forward-looking information should not be relied upon as such. All forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Fokus Mining Corporation

For further information: Jean Rainville, President & Chief Executive Officer, Tel.: (514) 918-3125, Fax: (819) 762-0097, Email: [email protected]