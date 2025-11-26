FluidAI Medical announces an acquisition deal with Emmetros Limited

KITCHENER, ON, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - FluidAI Medical, a medical technology company that develops novel hardware, software, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced an acquisition deal with SparxConnect developer Emmetros Limited, a leading company in the patient engagement space. The acquisition enhances Stream Inara™, an AI-powered patient education and engagement platform within FluidAI's product portfolio that extends care beyond the hospital. This is FluidAI's second acquisition deal after Medsix. Strategic acquisitions remain a core part of FluidAI's growth strategy, strengthening its position in existing markets and expanding its footprint with established products and technologies.

Stream Inara™ is part of FluidAI's Recovery Intelligence and Surgical Excellence (RISE) Program, a quality improvement program designed to improve surgical care and enable Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols. RISE spans the entire surgical journey and includes Stream Care™, an AI-assisted Surgical Expert Suite; the FDA-cleared Origin™ monitoring device; and Stream Inara™ for post-discharge patient education and engagement at home. The RISE program enables the adoption of tailored, data-driven solutions that align with each institution's clinical goals.

Stream Inara™ extends surgical care beyond the hospital, serving as a digital management tool before surgery and after patients return home. The platform monitors patients after discharge, collects patient-reported outcomes, and provides personalized education, continuous engagement, and 24/7 support to help patients adhere to care plans and recover safely. Integrating Stream Inara™ into FluidAI's RISE Program is designed to support earlier discharge. As a result, patients can recover at home, hospitals can increase patient throughput and optimize bed use, and clinicians can remain confident knowing their patients stay connected throughout recovery.

"I could not be more pleased about this acquisition by FluidAI, which represents the best possible next chapter for our technology and our mission," said Emmetros CEO and Co-Founder Mary Pat Hinton. "Their team shares our deep commitment to improving surgical patient outcomes and care experiences through innovation, and their expertise in real-time continuous monitoring really is the perfect complement to our highly customizable and extensible patient engagement and collaboration platform."

"Emmetros has always been dedicated to patient-centric care. Focused on solutions that empower patients and care providers, they have set the standard for how we can engage and communicate with patients," said Youssef Helwa, CEO of FluidAI. "This acquisition supports FluidAI's mission in redefining the standard of surgical care to improve patient outcomes during recovery for safer early discharge after general and gastrointestinal surgery."

FluidAI Medical is a Canadian medical technology company founded in 2014 and dedicated to advancing data-driven care, using real-time information to transform surgical care at all points in a patient's journey. FluidAI Medical specializes in building monitoring and digital platforms that turn previously untapped data into actionable insights for clinicians, enabling earlier intervention, more precise decision-making, and improved patient outcomes.

FluidAI Medical's product portfolio includes Origin™, an FDA-cleared hardware device that captures continuous biochemical signals directly from surgical drainage fluid; Stream Care™, an AI-driven surgical expert suite that identifies patients at risk of complications; Stream Inara™, a patient education and engagement platform; and Stream CMx™, a clinical documentation and generation tool.

Founded in 2014, Emmetros is a leader in inclusive and intuitive healthcare technology. Its flagship product, SparxConnect, is a secure and highly customizable engagement and collaboration platform that enables home, residential, and surgical care providers to deliver exceptional personalized care experiences to patients, families, and the teams who care for them.

