Flock Safety Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North American New Product Innovation Recognition for Excellence in Mobile Security

Recognized for redefining mobile security through innovative, customer-centric solutions that enhance situational awareness and operational efficiency in the mobile security sector.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Flock Safety has been recognized with the 2025 North American New Product Innovation recognition in the transformation of mobile security for its outstanding achievements in new product development and customer-focused innovation. This recognition highlights Flock Safety's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering cutting-edge mobile security solutions in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Flock Safety excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Flock Safety is redefining what mobile surveillance can achieve. Its solutions are not only technologically sophisticated but are also developed through a deep understanding of customer pain points and real-world operational needs," said Tobias Folatelli, Research Analyst- Security, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on mobile security, Flock Safety has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving security landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in new product innovation have enabled it to scale effectively across North America, providing advanced solutions to law enforcement agencies and asset protection teams.

Innovation remains central to Flock Safety's approach. Its mobile security units, powered by edge-based AI, feature autonomous Guardian Mode, integrated deterrents, and modular design. Each element is informed by frontline feedback from law enforcement officers and security professionals, ensuring that products are technologically advanced and operationally relevant. "Flock is honored that our integrated product suite, commitment to customer service, and operational excellence in mobile security units have been recognized by Frost & Sullivan," said Garrett Langley, CEO and Founder of Flock Safety.

Flock Safety's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. By offering a subscription-based delivery model, seamless software integration, and AI-powered contextual video search, the company enables rapid deployment, high operational efficiency, and strong data privacy. Its partner-led approach and collaboration with public safety agencies have been key to delivering measurable value and enhancing security outcomes across diverse environments.

Frost & Sullivan commends Flock Safety for setting a high standard in strategy, execution, and innovation. The company's vision, AI-driven solutions, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of mobile security and delivering tangible impact at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the New Product Innovation recognition to companies that demonstrate outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognitions celebrate companies in various regional and global markets that demonstrate leadership, technological innovation, customer service excellence, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants through in-depth interviews, analyses, and secondary research to identify best practices and exceptional performance.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is the leading safety technology platform, helping communities thrive by taking a proactive approach to crime prevention and security. Our end-to-end hardware and software suite unites cities, law enforcement, businesses, schools, and neighborhoods in a nationwide public-private safety network. Flock is trusted by more than 5,000 communities, 4,500 law enforcement agencies, and 1,000 businesses to deliver real-time intelligence while upholding the highest standards of privacy, data integrity, and responsible innovation. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.

