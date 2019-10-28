FlightHub Leads the Way In Improving Online Travel Shopping Experience for Consumers

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - FlightHub, a leading online travel agency (OTA), was approached by the Canadian Competition Bureau with concerns related to certain representations on its platforms that appeared to the Bureau to be misleading. FlightHub has and continues to cooperate with the Bureau since first being notified of its investigation and concerns. FlightHub has introduced changes to its platforms to address the concerns, and in the spirit of collaboration, voluntarily entered into a temporary consent agreement with the Bureau.

FlightHub is committed to providing its customers with a positive online shopping experience. "Our goal is to offer our customers complete transparency when it comes to the flights they are booking, the fees they are being charged and the airlines' policies. Millions of passengers have booked through our platform and we are proud of the positive aggregate scores observed on leading consumer review forums," explains Christopher Cave, FlightHub's Chief Operations Officer.

"FlightHub commends the Competition Bureau for driving best practices in the online marketplace, and we take pride in leading the way across the online travel industry in Canada. Our willingness to enter into a temporary consent agreement with the Canadian Competition Bureau reinforces our commitment towards this goal," states Mr. Cave. "We believe continuous improvement across our platforms goes hand in hand with offering an exceptional customer experience, which is a primary focus for us as a growing organization."

SOURCE FlightHub

For further information: please contact Mélanie Tabet at 514-240-8008 or by email at melanie.tabet@flighthub.com.

