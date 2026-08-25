Fleury Michon America Celebrates 20 Years of Operations in North America

RIGAUD, QC, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fleury Michon America, the North American subsidiary of the family-owned French Fleury Michon Group, founded in 1905, will mark 20 years of its presence in Quebec in September 2026. Since acquiring Delta Dailyfood Canada Inc. in 2006, the Rigaud-based company has established itself as a major industry player in the prepared meals market for airlines, with annual production now exceeding 30 million meals.

Over the past two decades, Fleury Michon America has steadily developed its Rigaud site into a significant industrial and commercial presence throughout North America. This growth has included an expansion of the plant in 2008, the adoption of a new name in 2018 to highlight its affiliation with the Group, and the acquisition of Netherlands-based Marfo in 2019 by the Group, creating the MarfoFMA brand and an integrated transatlantic offering for airlines and their passengers.

"Over the past 20 years, Fleury Michon America has played a key role in promoting the Fleury Michon Group's expertise throughout North America. This anniversary is above all an opportunity to thank our employees and partners, whose contributions have been instrumental in building on our success. It also gives us the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to growth, innovation, and operational and commercial excellence in the years to come." - Arnaud Prévéraud, General Manager

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Fleury Michon America will host a number of events in September 2026, bringing together employees and partners to recognize the major milestones in its history, the women and men behind its success, and its vision for the coming decades.

As air transportation and consumer expectations continue to evolve, Fleury Michon America remains committed to investing in food innovation, the quality of its products, and responsible practices, so that it can continue to serve as a trusted partner to airlines.

About Fleury Michon America

Headquartered in Rigaud, Fleury Michon America is a North American subsidiary of the Fleury Michon Group. The company specializes in producing frozen prepared meals, mainly for the airline sector, and combines more than two decades of experience in North America as well as the expertise of a family-owned group founded in France in 1905. In keeping with its mission, "Helping you eat better every day," Fleury Michon America continues to develop its business with a focus on innovation, quality, food safety, and sustainable partnerships.

SOURCE Fleury Michon America

Media Inquiries, photos and complete timeline: Lise Houde, Executive Assistant - Fleury Michon America, 450 451-6761 ext. 261, [email protected]