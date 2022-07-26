Fleet Complete Empowers Safer Fleet Operations with its New Vision Smart Connected Dashcam Solution

With video playback of events, FC Vision helps to elevate commercial fleet safety and driver training programs. It is ideal for companies looking to protect their mobile staff on the road and to reduce potentially fraudulent insurance claims in an event of a collision if the driver is not at fault. This safety assurance and in-cab coaching solution uses video telematics with AI analytics to automate detection of key driving events, scoring and reporting for use with insurance claims and safety programs.

As a complete smart connected video dashcam solution, FC Vision adds a new layer of road safety and risk identification to help lower insurance premiums, save on litigation costs, and enable mobile staff to feel supported and more confident on the road.

FC Vision is available in Basic and AI Standard versions for every budget that include:

Easy-to-use Insights dashboard: Vision footage, vehicle data and driving analytics appear in the same interface to provide fleet managers with quick insights into their fleet operations.

Vision footage, vehicle data and driving analytics appear in the same interface to provide fleet managers with quick insights into their fleet operations. AI-powered Advanced Driver Assistance system (ADAS): to help coach drivers to reduce traffic violations like speeding, lane drifting and tailgating all based on machine learning.

to help coach drivers to reduce traffic violations like speeding, lane drifting and tailgating all based on machine learning. AI-powered Driver Monitoring System (DMS) : the dual-camera option provides DMS to help drivers with in-cab coaching and alerts to avoid distracted or fatigued driving events.

: the dual-camera option provides DMS to help drivers with in-cab coaching and alerts to avoid distracted or fatigued driving events. Mobile Apps: drivers can review their event videos, survey their trips and look at their scorecard.

FC Vision is a key component of FC Insights Solution Suite, an integrated big data IoT platform that provides commercial fleets with near real-time insights to monitor and manage all aspects of their mobile operations. At its core, the FC Hub fleet management system includes web and mobile apps for live-view maps, fleet dashboards, automated reporting, and customizable event notifications for a comprehensive view of fleet and field operations. FC Hub brings a friendly and modernized user interface for easy navigation of other FC products and third-party add-ons.

To see the new smart connected dash cam solution or fleet management platform in action, book a demonstration or learn more -- call 1.888.305.8777 or email [email protected]

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark, COSMOTE in Greece, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as ConMet, Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth.

For more information, please visit www.fleetcomplete.com

Social Media

Twitter: @FleetComplete

LinkedIn: Fleet Complete

Facebook: Fleet Complete

SOURCE Fleet Complete

For further information: Media Contact: Frank Friesacher, Chief Product Officer, Fleet Complete, Email: [email protected]