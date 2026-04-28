FIVE ONTARIO POST-SECONDARY INSTITUTIONS UNITE TO FORM CANADIAN CLEAN ENERGY WORKFORCE CONSORTIUM

Centennial College, Durham College, Georgian College, Humber Polytechnic and Ontario Tech University collaborate to address Canada's clean energy and nuclear workforce needs

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Humber Polytechnic and founding Ontario partner institutions have joined forces to address Canada's rapidly growing clean energy and nuclear workforce demands. Centennial College, Durham College, Georgian College, Humber Polytechnic and Ontario Tech University have officially committed to signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), that will establish the Canadian Clean Energy Workforce Consortium (CCEW).

The consortium will collaborate on a coordinated workforce development strategy including the design, delivery and scaling of education and training programs to prepare learners for careers across the nuclear and renewable energy sectors. As Canada accelerates its transition to a clean energy economy, demand for skilled talent continues to grow. Industry estimates indicate that beginning in 2030, close to 40,000 new workers will be required across Canada's nuclear sector to support new build, refurbishment, and the broader clean energy transition. The CCEW partnership represents a unified commitment to work closely with industry and government partners, aligning education and training with employer timelines and national priorities.

Guided by an Industry Advisory Council, the consortium leverages the complementary strengths of each institution to support training and upskilling in priority areas including:

Skilled trades

Nuclear operations and Small Modular Reactor (SMR) support

Cybersecurity and digital infrastructure

Renewable energy systems

Microgrids and smart grids

Artificial intelligence applications in energy

While post-secondary program development can take years to move from concept to scale, the coordinated approach of the Canadian Clean Energy Workforce Consortium is intended to accelerate program development and responsiveness. This model enables faster program approvals, shared applied research opportunities for industry, and high-quality, experiential, job-ready learning for students.

Domestically, the partnership enables a coordinated approach to pursuing funding opportunities, while offering industry and learners a single, streamlined point of access. Credentials, ranging from micro-credentials to graduate programs, will help strengthen workforce pathways in Canada and support broader collaboration opportunities internationally. While CCEW partners are currently Ontario–based, the consortium expects to expand to include institutions from across Canada.

Internationally, the consortium will develop a capacity building framework to support emerging nuclear economies including Indonesia and the Philippines, delivering workforce training programs in partnership with Canadian industry.

Quotes:

"Canada's clean energy future will be built by people – and we need to prepare them at scale. At Centennial, we are developing graduates who are ready to contribute from day one – the boots on the ground powering the energy transition – through industry-connected, applied learning. Through the CCEW, we are aligning education, industry, and applied research to close critical talent gaps and accelerate workforce readiness – for this moment demands more than intent. It demands talent – ready to build what comes next."

- Dr. Craig Stephenson, President and CEO, Centennial College

"Durham College is proud to partner with Centennial, Georgian, Humber, and Ontario Tech, in a coordinated new model of collaboration focused on shaping the future of Canada's clean energy workforce. Our strength at DC is in hands-on, career-ready education aligned with labour-market demands, and strong employer partnerships. Through the Canadian Clean Energy Workforce Consortium, we are building on that foundation -- creating new opportunities for students, supporting innovation, and contributing to a resilient, future-ready workforce and ensuring Canada is well-positioned to lead in the transition to a clean energy future."

- Dr. Elaine Popp, President, Durham College

"Georgian College is proud to be a founding member of the Canadian Clean Energy Workforce Consortium and to collaborate with our post–secondary partners who share our commitment to building the skilled workforce Canada needs to meet its clean energy and nuclear ambitions. As a member of the Canadian Nuclear Association and a leader in power engineering, skilled trades and applied research, Georgian has a long history of working closely with industry to deliver job–ready graduates. This consortium strengthens our ability to respond quickly to evolving workforce needs while supporting innovation, economic growth and a sustainable energy future for communities across Ontario, Canada and abroad."

- Kevin Weaver, President and CEO, Georgian College

"Humber's collaboration with founding partner institutions Centennial, Durham, Georgian and Ontario Tech to form the Canadian Clean Energy Workforce Consortium will support the development of an end-to-end talent pipeline to power the next generation of clean energy professionals. Humber is leading the way by advancing a more coordinated, industry-aligned approach to workforce development in this rapidly evolving sector. Our industry-responsive approach equips learners with the specialized skills to meet Canada's growing energy demands, and strengthen our country's global leadership in innovative clean technology while building a more sustainable future."

- Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, President and CEO, Humber Polytechnic

"Canada's energy transition will require a highly skilled workforce at scale, and more coordinated approaches to education and training. Through this collaboration, we are bringing together institutional strengths to deliver industry-informed programs across nuclear and emerging energy technologies, while drawing on Ontario Tech's leadership in STEM and nuclear education to build clear pathways for learners and support workforce development in Canada and internationally."

- Dr. Steven Murphy, President and Vice-Chancellor, Ontario Tech University

About the Canadian Clean Energy Workforce Consortium (CCEW)

The CCEW is a partnership of five leading Ontario post-secondary institutions: Centennial College, Durham College, Georgian College, Humber Polytechnic and Ontario Tech University. As Canada accelerates its transition to a clean energy economy, and demand for skilled workers across nuclear and emerging energy sectors continues to grow, the consortium coordinates the planning and delivery of education and training programs aligned with industry needs. Guided by an Industry Advisory Council, and leveraging the complementary strengths of each institution, the CCEW supports accelerated program development and delivers workforce-ready training for learners and employers in Canada and internationally.

SOURCE Humber Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning

For more information, please contact: Chad Derrick, Media Relations and External Communications Specialist, Humber Polytechnic, [email protected] / 416.729.8940