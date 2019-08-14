FITTEAM Global expands into Canada

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -- FITTEAM Global LLC, a leading healthy lifestyle brand, continues to expand by officially launching their flagship product FITTEAM FIT in Canada.

With the launch of FITTEAM FIT and their other products to soon follow, FITTEAM is now able to better serve the increasing demand. FITTEAM looks forward to their ongoing global expansion as the awareness of FITTEAM'S USDA Organic health and wellness supplements continues to grow at a rapid pace.

"We are very excited that FITTEAM is expanding into the Canadian market to offer our world-class products. Our results speak for themselves. Also, we are excited to offer our Brand Partnership program to individuals and families looking for a life-changing opportunity."

- Stated Chris Hummel FITTEAM's CEO

The official launch of products by FITTEAM in the Canadian market was dated August 7th, 2019.

About FITTEAM

FITTEAM is a healthy lifestyle brand empowering people, fulfilling purpose and building legacies. With a culture that empowers people to be fit physically with life-changing, superior products and provides Brand Partners a financial opportunity that delivers freedom for those seeking greater control over their work-life balance. Visit fitteam.com for more information.

For further information: Amanda Griffin, communications@fitteamglobal.com, http://fitteam.com

