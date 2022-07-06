Fit Body Boot Camp's clientele take a stand for the 70 million with physical & intellectual disabilities

CHINO HILLS, Calif., July 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Inactivity, stigma, and isolation are just a few issues that people with both physical and intellectual disabilities face. And what is worse is that these effects lead to exclusion, mental health issues, depression and trauma for the 70 millions people throughout the globe who are affected according to Psychiatry.org.

The three key areas of human suffering related to physical and intellectual disabilities are:

Conceptual – language, reading, writing, math, reasoning, knowledge, memory.

– language, reading, writing, math, reasoning, knowledge, memory. Social – empathy, social judgment, communication skills, the ability to follow rules and the ability to make and keep friendships.

– empathy, social judgment, communication skills, the ability to follow rules and the ability to make and keep friendships. Practical – independence in areas such as personal care, job responsibilities, managing money, recreation, and organizing school and work tasks.

The stress for the children and families with these disabilities makes it difficult to function in daily life.

This is exactly why during the months of July, August and September, Fit Body has turned its' focus for their brand wide Charity Check in campaign to raise funds for both the children and the families affected by intellectual disabilities by supporting the SpecialOlympics.org

"The challenge is real and exactly why the Fit Body Community of clients, coaches and owners chose to help to support the millions of people affected around the globe. Our community is world class and am absolutely humbled at the support." said Bryce Henson, CEO of Fit Body Boot Camp.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

"This mission is something clients and owners of Fit Body deeply resonate with. We are aligned with our own global mission to Inspire Fitness and Change Lives Every Day. Theres synergy here and we are grateful for our clients support" said Barrett Henson, Director of Coaching at Fit Body Boot Camp.

Each time a client checks in on Facebook or Instagram while using the hashtags #fitbody4kids and #fitbodyspecialolympics, every Fit Body location worldwide will make a donation to support children with both physical & intellectual disabilities via The Special Olympics.

And through these collective donations, the children of the Special Olympics will receive support to live healthier and more fulfilling lives.

