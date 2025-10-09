First Student's HALO™ Named a TIME Best Invention of 2025

First-of-its-kind tech platform recognized for impact on school transportation safety, reliability, and transparency

CINCINNATI, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- First Student , the company setting the standard for innovation in school transportation, today announced its proprietary tech platform, HALO™, was named to TIME's list of Best Inventions of 2025. HALO is recognized in the Transportation category for transforming the way school districts, families, and drivers experience school transportation through its use of advanced AI, real-time data, and predictive analytics to create safer, smarter, and more connected student rides to and from school.

HALO was developed to address fragmented systems – a long-standing problem in school transportation. Prior to a unified platform, First Student worked with multiple vendors and manual processes to manage its transportation systems. HALO unifies every aspect of K-12 transportation operations including AI-powered cameras, routing, payroll, vehicle tracking, navigation, maintenance, driver training, student safety, and communications into a single, integrated system.

"From the start, our goal with HALO was to rethink what school transportation could look like if technology truly worked in service of students and families," said Sean McCormack, Chief Information Officer at First Student. "This recognition from TIME validates that vision. HALO is more than just a platform, it's a way to make rides safer, communication clearer, and operations smarter for school districts across North America."

Unlike traditional systems, HALO is the first fully unified platform designed specifically for K-12 transportation. Built by leveraging First Student's unmatched experience and expertise in student transportation, HALO eliminates operational silos, maximizes performance, and empowers districts to make smarter, faster decisions. Since its introduction, HALO has helped districts achieve measurable improvements in safety, efficiency, and reliability including a 28% reduction in accident frequency, a 27% decrease in student behavioral incidents, and a 90% first-time CDL pass rate for drivers.

HALO transforms how student transportation is managed, providing end-to-end visibility and actionable insights for administrators, enhanced navigation, safety tools and reporting for drivers, and real-time tracking and alerts for parents.

"HALO embodies First Student's mission to deliver an exceptional school transportation experience for students, drivers, families, and districts," says John Kenning, CEO and President of First Student. "This recognition is also a testament to the vision and leadership of Sean McCormack, whose team built HALO from the ground up. With HALO, we've seen fewer accidents, fewer behavior incidents, and calmer rides that give students the best start and end to their day. Being named to the 2025 TIME Best Inventions list is a clear demonstration of how First Student is putting our value of setting the highest standard in school transportation into action with HALO."

Developed entirely in-house, HALO is in the process of being rolled out across First Student's operations and existing fleet of ~46,000 vehicles, and will be installed on all new buses and vehicles. The platform, which is already seeing rapid adoption, will serve over 20,000 schools across North America, impacting the 2.75 million students who ride First Student vehicles daily and the company's nearly 50,000 drivers. HALO's scalable design positions First Student to continue expanding and scaling its operations across the U.S. and Canadian school bus markets.

About First Student

First Student is reimagining the school bus experience with 5.5 million student rides across North America every single day. As the undisputed leader in K-12 transportation, the company is on pace to complete 1 billion student rides during the 2025-26 school year, delivering not just students, but confidence, reliability, and peace of mind to families and school districts alike. Backed by a workforce of highly trained drivers and an industry-leading fleet of ~46,000 vehicles, including electric buses, First Student is a mission-driven partner in education. Named one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies, First Student offers cutting-edge services including special needs transportation, AI route optimization, fleet electrification, vehicle maintenance services, and charter services. First Student's impact extends beyond logistics: every ride is designed to be a safe and supportive space where students can start their day with a great experience. With innovation at our core, First Student is driving the future of student transportation one ride at a time.

Contact

Brenna Rudisill

[email protected]

SOURCE First Student