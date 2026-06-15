First State Financial Management Selects Mili, Bringing AI-Powered Advisor Workflows to Community Bank Wealth Management

The wealth management arm of First State Community Bank, a $4.5 billion Missouri bank, deploys Mili across its advisor team serving more than 50 locations statewide.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and FARMINGTON, Mo., June 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- First State Financial Management (FSFM), the wealth management subsidiary of First State Community Bank, has selected Mili as its AI platform. FSFM advisors serve individuals, families, and businesses across Missouri, with client relationships that often extend across generations.

L to R: Neil Bales, President and CEO, First State Financial Management, with Mili Co-Founder and CEO, Chirag Gandhi

Wealth management's largest firms have spent this year moving advisor AI from pilots to full rollouts, built in-house on technology budgets that run into the billions. Community banks anchor the other end of the industry. They are the only physical banking presence in roughly one of every five American counties, and their advisory programs have long operated with a fraction of the technology available to national firms.

FSFM advisors run their client meetings on Mili from start to finish: preparation drawn from the firm's own records, real-time notes across in-person, phone, and virtual conversations without recordings or bots, updates written back to the firm's CRM, and follow-ups drafted in each advisor's voice. Every document Mili produces carries the firm's own disclosures.

Neil Bales, President of First State Financial Management, said, "Our advisors have spent their careers earning trust in the communities we serve, and everything that used to pull them away from clients now runs quietly in the background. I find myself talking about Mili with everyone we meet. FSFM can be a model for how community bank-based advisors grow and scale, and this partnership is part of how we get there."

Chirag Gandhi, Co-Founder and CEO of Mili, said, "Every few months, another of the country's largest banks announces the AI it built for its advisors, with billions in technology budget behind it. The advisor at a community bank carries the same workload with none of the same backing. This is the first generation of technology that reaches both at the same time. The firms that hold the deepest client relationships in American finance now work with the same intelligence as the firms with the deepest pockets, and wealth management will be reshaped by what they do with it."

FSFM and Mili are extending the platform into automated form processing, including annuity paperwork, required minimum distribution workflows, and deeper integrations with the firm's planning and portfolio systems.

About First State Financial Management

First State Financial Management has provided financial planning, investment management, and estate and legacy planning for more than 40 years as the wealth management subsidiary of First State Community Bank, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Farmington, Mo. Securities and Investment Advisory services offered through NBC Securities, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC. Investment products are not FDIC insured, are not guaranteed by any bank, and may lose value. Learn more at fscb.com/finance.

About Mili

Mili is an AI platform for wealth management firms. Its specialized agents automate advisor workflows across meetings, prospecting, onboarding, planning, data management, document intelligence, and more. Mili is SOC 2 certified and privacy-first, with no recordings or bots, and works with RIAs and broker-dealers managing over $250 billion in client assets. Learn more at getmili.ai.

Media Contact: Chirag Gandhi, [email protected]

SOURCE Mili