First Release of Michter's US★1 Barrel Strength Sour Mash Kentucky Whiskey

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Apr. 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- This May, Michter's Distillery is releasing US★1 Barrel Strength Sour Mash Kentucky Whiskey for the first time.

"When Michter's was being produced in the 1970's and the 1980's, the then- Pennsylvania distillery's most popular whiskey was its Sour Mash," said Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco. "The Michter's US★1 Sour Mash that we make in Kentucky these days is a wonderful whiskey, and we're excited to have this opportunity to share it at barrel strength."

Michter's US★1 Barrel Strength Sour Mash

In 2019, Michter's US★1 Sour Mash received international recognition when it became the first American whiskey ever named "Whisky of the Year" by London- based The Whisky Exchange.

According to the Kentucky Distillers Association, "It was 1818 when Catherine Carpenter of Casey County recorded the first known recipe for sour mash, a game-changing technique that enabled a more consistent whiskey-making process and product." Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee observed, "Most whiskey in the United States is made by the sour mash method.But the term is a bit of a misnomer. Our Sour Mash Whiskey is anything but sour. In fact, it is rich with delicious notes of toffee and stonefruit."

Michter's US★1 Barrel Strength Sour Mash has a suggested retail price of $120 per 750ml bottle in the United States. The average proof of the batches being offered in this 2026 release is 111.5 proof ( 55.75% ABV).

"The Michter's US★1 Small Batch Sour Mash Whiskey is known for its consistent, repeatable elegance and deliciously smooth quality at 86 proof," stated Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson. "It is a favorite of whiskey enthusiasts, and our fans will now be able to taste this unique product at barrel strength. In the spirit of keeping with the consistency and beauty and elegance of this product, we decided to offer this whiskey in a barrel strength form wherein the batch is created, but is left uncut and then undergoes our signature filtration protocol."

In October 2025, Michter's became the first whiskey to be named in three consecutive years The World's Most Admired Whiskey by an international academy of voters convened by UK-based Drinks International. Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey. For more information about Michter's, please visit michters.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Contact:

Joseph J. Magliocco

+1 (502) 774-2300 x580

[email protected]

SOURCE Michter's Distillery