WENDAKE, QC, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Manon Jeannotte, Lieutenant Governor of Québec, had the honour of presiding over the first-ever presentation ceremony of the King Charles III Coronation Medal held in an Indigenous community, marking a significant step toward reconciliation and strengthening relationships between peoples.

The ceremony, which took place on February 21 at the Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations in Wendake, brought together 38 citizens, symbolizing a commitment to fostering closer ties and collaboration in a spirit of respect and unity.

The 38 recipients of the King Charles III Coronation Medal, honored at the ceremony held at the Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations in Wendake on February 21, 2025. (CNW Group/Cabinet de la Lieutenante-gouverneure du Québec)

In addition to celebrating the unsung heroes whose contributions enrich their communities, the province, and even the country, the ceremony also honoured distinguished individuals, including the Honourable Pierre Duchesne, 28th Lieutenant Governor of Quebec, and retired Lieutenant-General Jocelyn Paul, the first Indigenous person to serve as Commander of the Canadian Army.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal

The King Charles III Coronation Medal is a special commemorative honour designed to recognize Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities or abroad. It celebrates their achievements, dedication, and commitment to the well-being of Canadian society.

Key Facts

The King Charles III Coronation Medal marks a historic occasion, as it is the first Canadian commemorative medal awarded for a coronation since that of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Government of Canada will award 30,000 medals across the country to recognize significant contributions made by citizens in various fields.

will award 30,000 medals across the country to recognize significant contributions made by citizens in various fields. The presentation of the King Charles III Coronation Medal in Quebec is part of events celebrating those who contribute, often behind the scenes, to the advancement of Canada at the local, national, and international levels.

Medal Details

The medal features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III and his royal monogram and is attached to a ribbon in dark blue, bright red, and white. This ribbon is identical to that used for the Coronation Medal in the United Kingdom. The design of the medal was created by the Canadian Heraldic Authority and approved by His Majesty.

