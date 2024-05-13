First Nordic Strengthens Team and Launches New Online Presence To Reflect Growing Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - First Nordic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "First Nordic") (TSXV: FNM) (OTCQB: FNMCF) (FRA: HEG0) is pleased to announce the appointment of new additions to its team as well as the launch of its new website and social channels following the merger of Gold Line Resources Ltd. ("Gold Line") and Barsele Minerals Corp. ("Barsele") in Q1 2024.

Board and Management Additions

Marc Legault

Mr. Marc Legault was recently appointed as Director of the Board. Marc is a geologist and was also a licensed professional engineer with over 40 years experience in the gold and base metals industry including 34 years working with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico"), where he held various exploration, operations, and management positions until he retired from Agnico in 2022 as a Senior Vice President. He spent time working on the Barsele project as well as the Oijarvi project, both of which are now First Nordic projects. His technical knowledge and experience with Agnico will be instrumental for First Nordic as it advances its flagship Barsele Project in Sweden in joint venture with Agnico.

Johannes Holzäpfel

Mr. Holzäpfel was appointed Regional Director of First Nordic. He is based in Stockholm, Sweden and currently serves as Exploration Manager of Europe for EMX Royalty Corp., where he has been for 7 years. Johannes was part of the original team that staked the Gold Line belt in 2016-17. He was an important part of the launch of Gold Line in 2021 and has tremendous experience in navigating tenure, community, and environmental processes in Sweden. He is a geologist and has close to 15 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry. During his career, Mr. Holzäpfel worked for Boliden AB also in Sweden, and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. in Africa and Mongolia. Johannes graduated with a Master's degree in Economic Geology from the Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen, Germany.

Taj Singh, President and CEO of First Nordic comments: "We are very excited to be building out our First Nordic team. The addition of Marc Legault adds significant technical bench strength specific to our key assets and helps us build on our partnership with Agnico. The addition of Johannes Holzäpfel bolsters our operational efficiency in Sweden and increases our in-country presence. Our presence in Sweden is a key part of our strategy moving forward; in line with this, our aim is an eventual listing of First Nordic shares on Stockholm's Nasdaq First North Growth Market Listing in 2024."

Launch of New Website & Social Channels

In late February, the Company announced the successful completion of the merger transaction pursuant to which First Nordic (formerly Barsele) acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of Gold Line. In mid-March, the Company announced its name change from "Barsele Minerals Corp." to "First Nordic Metals Corp." with the TSX-V trading symbol "FNM" and the OTCQB trading symbol "FNMCF". Trading in the common shares of the Company under the new name and symbol on both exchanges commenced at market open on March 20, 2024. The Company officially launched www.fnmetals.com and new First Nordic social channels to reflect its new name and expanded presence in Scandanavia (links to these are found at the end of this release below).

About First Nordic Metals

First Nordic's flagship is the Barsele gold project, located in Sweden and in a joint venture with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The Barsele project currently hosts a combined open pit and underground NI 43-101 Indicated Resource of 324,000 ounces gold and an Inferred resource of 2,086,000 ounces gold (2020, Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Barsele Property, InnovExplo). Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, First Nordic is the 100%-owner of a district-scale license position of close to 100,000 hectares on both the prolific Gold Line and Skellefte VMS belts. Additionally, in northern Finland First Nordic holds the entire underexplored Oijärvi Greenstone Belt.

Art Freeze, P.Geo. and Benjamin Gelber, P. Geo., are Qualified Persons as defined in NI 43-101 and take responsibility for the technical disclosure contained within this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA

President & CEO, Director

