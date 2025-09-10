First Nordic Provides Update on Acquisition of EMX's Nordic Business Unit

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nordic Metals Corp. ("First Nordic" or the "Company") (TSXV: FNM) (FNSE: FNMC SDB) (OTCQB: FNMCF) (FRA: HEG0) is pleased to provide an update with respect to its previously announced acquisition of the Nordic business unit ("NBU Acquisition") of EMX Royalty Corporation ("EMX"), a long-standing technical partner on several of First Nordic's key assets.

The NBU Acquisition is a non-arm's length transaction pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") as a result of the parties having a director in common and is therefore subject to acceptance of the TSXV. The NBU Acquisition has been conditionally accepted by the TSXV and the Company is proceeding with the satisfaction of the conditions required for the final acceptance of the NBU Acquisition, all of which are standard for a transaction of this nature. Additionally, completion of the NBU Acquisition remains subject to clearance pursuant to the Swedish Foreign Direct Investment Act, which process is expected to be completed prior to the end of October 2025.

For additional details regarding the NBU Acquisition, see the Company's press release dated June 2, 2025.

Additional Disclosure for Previously Closed LIFE Offering

Further to the Company's news release date July 31, 2025 in respect of the closing of the Company's "best efforts" financing of units for aggregate gross proceeds of C$15,422,010 pursuant to the 'listed issuer financing exemption' under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (the "Offering"), First Nordic confirms that the aggregate fees paid to the agents thereunder consisted of a cash payment of C$863,821 and the issuance of 2,334,652 non-transferable compensation options (the "Compensation Options"). Each Compensation Option is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price equal to the Issue Price for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

ABOUT FIRST NORDIC METALS

First Nordic Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, FNM is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with Barsele, total approximately 80,000 hectares on the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt.

