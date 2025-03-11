First Nordic Closes Books on Oversubscribed Private Placement for Nasdaq First North Listing

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nordic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "FNM") (TSXV: FNM) (OTCQB: FNMCF) (Germany: HEG0) is pleased to announce the book-closing of its previously announced brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of Swedish depository receipts ("SDRs") in conjunction with its planned listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market ("Nasdaq First North") in Sweden. SDRs are a financial instrument issued by a Swedish bank representing shares in a non-Swedish company. Once FNM receives final approval to list on the Nasdaq First North, the first day for trading of the SDRs is expected to be March 21, 2025.

The Private Placement of SEK 7.5 million was fully subscribed and the oversubscription allotment of SEK 2.5 million was exercised in full as well.

3,105,591 SDRs were subscribed at a price of SEK 3.22 per SDR (CA $0.45, assuming an exchange rate of SEK 7.15 to CA $1.00) for aggregate gross proceeds of SEK 10.0 million (CA $1.4 million). Each subscribed SDR is underpinned by one common share of the Company (each, a "Share").

FNM undertook the Private Placement to increase its number of SDR holders for its Swedish listing. The Private Placement was directed to investors in Sweden and Finland. The Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement that are underpinning the SDRs will be subject to a Canadian four month and one day statutory hold period from the closing of the Private Placement. A subscriber in the Private Placement is not permitted to convert subscribed SDRs to Shares during the hold period in Canada.

Subscribed and allotted SDRs should be paid in accordance with instructions on the settlement note. The Private Placement and the corresponding issuance of SDRs is expected to close on or about March 14, 2025, and is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Private Placement is also subject to final acceptance of the TSXV.

About First Nordic Metals

First Nordic Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, FNM is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with Barsele, total approximately 100,000 hectares on the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Important information

This press release may not be made public, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or the United States or any other jurisdiction where such distribution would require registration or other measures in addition to those required by Swedish law, is prohibited, or otherwise is unlawful or cannot be made without the application of an exemption from such action.

The publication, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions and the recipients of this press release in jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed shall inform themselves of and follow such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release, and the information contained herein, in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in the Company in any jurisdiction, neither from the Company nor from someone else.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that they will materialize or that the assumptions on which it is based are correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless it is required by law or Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

SOURCE First Nordic Metals Corp.

For further information contact: Alicia Ford, Director, Corporate Development, Phone: 604-687-8566, Email: [email protected]