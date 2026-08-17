First Nations Lead Kino Aski LNG - A Major Canadian Energy Project

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Kino Aski Inc. and Marinvest Energy Canada Inc. announced today the joint development of Kino Aski LNG, a First Nations–led energy corridor and liquefied natural gas (LNG) project designed to supply Europe with competitive, low–carbon Canadian energy.

The project is based on an innovative partnership model where Kino Aski Inc. holds a majority ownership interest in the project development company, Kino Aski LNG Inc., while Marinvest Energy Canada Inc. holds a minority interest. This structure places First Nations at the centre of the project's governance, financing, design, construction, and operations, while inviting international energy industry partners to provide expertise and invest alongside Canadian partners to secure a European energy supply.

"Kino Aski LNG represents a unique opportunity to demonstrate that our communities can be leading economic partners while protecting our lands, our values, and our future."

-- Constant Awashish, Kino Aski Inc.

Under the leadership of the Atikamekw Nation, Kino Aski has as objective to assemble a coalition of First Nations from Quebec and Ontario to advance long-term economic benefits, reconciliation, environmental protection, and responsible development on traditional territories. The project will also contribute to decarbonizing existing energy consumers during the transition toward net-zero emissions. Environmental impact assessments, community consultations, and respectful engagement will guide all phases of the project.

Strengthening Energy Security for Europe and Canada

In a period of global energy instability, Kino Aski LNG will establish a reliable, secure, short–distance energy corridor between North America and Europe. The project is designed to deliver up to 15 million tonnes of LNG per year, powered by renewable electricity in Quebec. By supplying certified low-methane Canadian natural gas, Kino Aski LNG will help decarbonize existing energy consumers during the transition to net-zero emissions.

Natural gas will be sourced from Western Canada and transported to the year-round operating Port of Baie–Comeau using a combination of existing and new pipeline infrastructure. The gas will be certified for low methane emissions, meeting Europe's demand for cleaner, more secure energy supplies. This project will support the shared goal of building a stronger transatlantic energy partnership between Canada and the European Union.

"The EU-Canada partnership is not just a friendship of values. It is also a strategic asset. Especially at a time when we face turbulent geopolitics and volatile energy markets. By working even closer together on secure and reliable energy supplies, we can strengthen our resilience on both sides of the Atlantic."

-- Dan Jørgensen, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing, EU-Canada Energy Security Business Roundtable (June 29, 2026)

"Canada has an opportunity to become a trusted long-term energy partner for Europe. Through Kino Aski LNG, First Nations are not only participating in that future--we are helping shape it. This project is about creating lasting prosperity for our communities while contributing to Canada's economic and energy leadership."

-- Constant Awashish, Kino Aski Inc.

Economic Benefits Across Canada

The project is expected to generate substantial economic activity nationwide:

Tens of thousands of construction jobs across Canada

Approximately 4,000 permanent jobs (direct, indirect, induced) during operations

Half of construction activity and 60% of operational activity located in Quebec

Strengthened port infrastructure and new industrial and marine activities in Baie–Comeau

Potential investments in pipeline infrastructure from Alberta to Northern Ontario to supply natural gas from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB)

Increased natural gas production supporting employment and provincial royalties

Next Steps

Kino Aski Inc. and Marinvest Energy Canada Inc. emphasize that the project remains in the development phase. Discussions with governments, communities, and industry partners are ongoing. No formal regulatory process has yet begun. Additional details will be released as technical studies, environmental assessments, and consultations with rightsholders and stakeholders advance.

SOURCE Kino Aski Inc.

Media Contact: Stéphane Gasse, 418-265-8056, [email protected]