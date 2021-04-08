First National Residency for Black, Indigenous & Racialized Public Artists Launched

"For Black and Indigenous people, CreateSpace is creating a platform to encourage important and tough conversations." says Residency Advisor Nico Taylor of Black Speculative Arts Movement Canada.

Ten artists will bring public art projects to life with the support of STEPS and multidisciplinary artistic mentors in their communities across five provinces: Amanda Lederle (Toronto, ON), Anna Jane McIntyre (Montreal, QC), Arjun Lal (Halifax, NS), Bruno Canadien (Black Diamond, AB), Charmaine Lurch (Toronto, ON), Jieun June Kim (Toronto, ON), Laara Cerman (Port Coquitlam, BC), Nuff (Toronto, ON), Shelby Gagnon (Thunder Bay, ON), and Yasmeen Nematt Alla (Toronto, ON). Five Toronto-based artists and installations are made possible through a partnership with the City of Toronto, timed with ArtworxTO: Toronto's Year of Public Art.

With nearly 100 submissions from across the country, artists-in-residence were selected by a committee of BIPOC-identifying public artists and professionals from across Canada. Advisor Sean Lee of Tangled Art + Disability shared, "I was really interested in CreateSpace because it aligns with Tangled's desire to create access for a more intersectional conversation, as well as centering the experiences of queer, trans and disabled folks." While Jennifer Smith of the National Indigenous Media Arts Coalition reflects that "the residency is about change-making."

Follow @stepspublicart and #CreateSpaceResidency on Instagram and Facebook for program updates.

STEPS is a Canadian-based public art organization that fosters dynamic, inclusive and resilient communities through one-of-a-kind art initiatives and engagement strategies. The CreateSpace Residency is made possible by support from TD Bank Group through the TD Ready Commitment, the City of Toronto, Partners in Art and MAWA.

Digital Media Kit.

SOURCE The STEPS Initiative

For further information: For information/interviews: Bebhinn Jennings, 416-366-6565x4, [email protected]