From Concrete to Canvas: The Making of Hillcrest's Yellow Oasis Mural

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - A once-blank wall in Toronto's Hillcrest Village has been transformed into a vibrant landmark and gathering place through Yellow Oasis, a new community-engaged mural led by Iranian-Canadian artist Yasaman Mehrsa.

Yellow Oasis Mural, produced by STEPS Public Art and artist Yasaman Mehrsa, transforms the west façade of 840 St. Clair West into a vibrant landmark celebrating Hillcrest Village’s cultural and environmental heritage. Seen here looking east along St. Clair Avenue West in Toronto, this community-engaged work is part of STEPS’ commitment to fostering inclusive, transformative public spaces. Photo: Anushay Sheikh (CNW Group/STEPS Public Art)

Located at 840 St. Clair West, the eight-story mural draws inspiration from the hidden natural wonder beneath our feet, Garrison Creek, a buried waterway that once flowed freely through the area. The artwork evokes this underground current as a symbol of continuity, connection, and memory, linking past and present, nature and city, and the diverse communities who now call Hillcrest home.

Led by STEPS Public Art, the project was made possible with funding from the City of Toronto's StreetARToronto program, Eight Forty condo residents, Councillor Josh Matlow, Toronto Friends of the Visual Arts, Bulmash-Siegel Foundation, Ontario Arts Council, Canadian Heritage, and TD Bank Group through the TD Ready Commitment.

"Yellow Oasis is a celebration of what lies beneath and beyond what we see, the creek that once flowed here, the trees that grew tall, and the animals that still move among us," says lead artist Yasaman Mehrsa. "I wanted to show how nature continues to breathe life into the city, offering beauty, guidance, and renewal."

For Councillor Josh Matlow, it is "an expression of community, creativity, and leadership. I was excited to partner with STEPS in their mission to make our streets safer and more welcoming."

Local restaurant owner Robert Chee, of Aviv Immigrant Kitchen, shared: "We've seen how public art can change the energy of the area. Where there was once tension, people stop to admire the art, take photos, and talk about its meaning. It feels like the street is being cared for."

The mural has also strengthened community ties for residents. Terry Winston, Eight Forty condo board member, noted: "Residents feel safer, more connected to the neighbourhood, and proud to be part of a lasting cultural contribution."

A celebration of the mural and its collaborators will take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2025 , from 5:00–6:00 PM at 840 St. Clair West. Community members, funders, partners, and media are invited to join the artist team for remarks, refreshments, and photo opportunities.

Yellow Oasis Longer Release With More Quotes

Yellow Oasis Mural Digitial Media Kit

Artist and stakeholder interviews arranged upon request.

SOURCE STEPS Public Art

Anjuli Solanki, Program Director, [email protected], 1-888-783-7780 ext. 4