FIRST NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION UPDATES RECORD DATE FOR MARCH DIVIDENDS

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) today announced that the record date for its previously declared monthly common share dividend and quarterly Class A Series 1 Preference Shares and Class A Series 2 Preference Shares will be the close of business on March 28, 2024. This change of record date was made necessary by the holiday weekend that begins March 29, 2024. Other details found in the dividend declaration news release issued on March 15, 2024 are unchanged.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX:FN, TSX:FN.PR.A, TSX:FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $143 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank originators and underwriters of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

