First National Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN.PR.A) (TSX: FN.PR.B) (the "Company" or "FNFC") today reported third quarter net income of $57 million.

Third Quarter Financial results

Net income of $57 million was higher than the same quarter in 2024 by $21 million due to higher origination volumes which created higher placement fees. The results also benefited from smaller losses from financial instruments which increased comparative revenues by about $19 million.

Detailed Operating Results

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX:FN.PR.A, TSX:FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $165 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank mortgage originators and underwriters and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

For further information: Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer, First National Financial Corporation, Tel: 416-593-1100, Email: [email protected]