FIRST NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION UPDATE ON CEASING TO BE A REPORTING ISSUER

TORONTO, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- First National Financial Corporation (the "Company" or "First National") is providing an update on its reporting issuer status in Canada.

The Company filed applications for an order to cease being a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws and an order under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) that the Company is deemed to have ceased to be offering its securities to the public (collectively, the "Orders") following the redemption of its outstanding preferred shares earlier this year. On October 23, 2025, the Company issued, on a private placement basis in reliance on exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws, $250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.288% Senior Series 2025-1 Notes due October 23, 2028, $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.891% Senior Series 2025-2 Notes due October 23, 2030 and $250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.443% Senior Series 2025-3 Notes due October 25, 2032 (collectively, the "Senior Notes"). If the Orders are granted, holders of Senior Notes are reminded that the Senior Notes may not be resold in Canada except in accordance with an exemption from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws, and the Company will no longer be subject to continuous disclosure and other requirements applicable to reporting issuers in Canada. The Company will continue to provide audited annual and unaudited interim financial statements to holders of Senior Notes in accordance with the terms of the Senior Notes. Holders of Senior Notes are advised to consult their own legal advisors for guidance on the resale restrictions that may apply if the Company ceases to be a reporting issuer.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the granting of the Orders and the consequences for the Company and holders of Senior Notes if the Company ceases to be a reporting issuer. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information, including the risk that the Orders may not be granted. See the risks and uncertainties identified under the headings "Risks and Uncertainties Affecting the Business" and "Forward-Looking Information" in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis and in other periodic filings that the Company has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this release and is subject to change after such date. Management and First National disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under securities laws.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $165 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank mortgage originators and underwriters and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

SOURCE First National Financial Corporation

For further information: Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer, First National Financial Corporation, Tel: 416-593-1100, Email: [email protected]