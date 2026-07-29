First National Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- First National Financial Corporation (the "Company" or "FNFC") today announced its financial results for the three- and six- months ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial results

In the second quarter of 2026, the Company earned net income of $3.6 million. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company earned net income of $63.4 million. The quarter's results were impacted by expenses related to the "go-private" transaction (the "transaction") which closed on October 22, 2025. These expenses included the amortization of fair value adjustments related to tangible assets, the amortization of intangible assets and advisory, legal and other costs associated with the transaction.

Detailed Operating Results

For more information on the Company's operating results, please refer to the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis as posted on SEDAR+ and available at www.sedarplus.com. This Press Release, as well as the Company's second quarter unaudited condensed consolidated interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis are also posted on the Investor section of the Company's website, www.firstnational.ca. Investors are encouraged to review all of these materials.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $169 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank mortgage originators and underwriters and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

SOURCE First National Financial Corporation

For further information: Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer, First National Financial Corporation, Tel: 416-593-1100, Email: [email protected]