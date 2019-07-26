First National Financial Corporation Changes Start Time for Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call on July 31, 2019

TORONTO, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN,TSX:FN.PR.A,TSX:FN.PR.B) today announced that its second quarter 2019 analyst conference call will begin at 11:30 am ET on July 31, 2019.

Second Quarter Release July 30, 2019 after market close Second Quarter Earnings Call/Webcast July 31, 2019 11:30 am ET Hosts Stephen Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer

Moray Tawse, Executive Vice President Conference Call (647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191 Webcast www.firstnational.ca

A taped rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until August 7, 2019 at midnight ET. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (416) 849-0833 or (855) 859-2056 and enter passcode 1289335 followed by the number sign. The webcast is also archived at www.firstnational.ca for three months.

First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN,TSX:FN.PR.A,TSX:FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With over $107 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

