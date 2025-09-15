FIRST NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER DIVIDEND INFORMATION

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) today announced its monthly dividend payment of $0.208334 per common share for the period September 1 to September 30, 2025. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2025.

The Company also announced the quarterly dividend on its Class A Series 1 Preference Shares ("Series 1 Preference Shares") and Class A Series 2 Preference Shares ("Series 2 Preference Shares") for the period July 1 to September 30, 2025. The dividend of $0.180938 per Series 1 Preference Share and dividend of $0.297047 per Series 2 Preference Share will be payable on October 15, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2025.

With respect to the Class A Series 2 Preference Shares, the dividend rate for the period October 1 to December 31, 2025, has been set at 4.731%, as determined in accordance with the terms of the Series 2 Preference Shares.

First National, for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation, advises that its dividends declared in September 2025 will be eligible dividends, unless otherwise indicated.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX:FN, TSX:FN.PR.A, TSX:FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With almost $160 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank originators and underwriters of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

For further information: Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer, First National Financial Corporation, Tel: 416-593-1100, Email: [email protected]; Ernie Stapleton, President, Fundamental Creative Inc., Tel: 905-483-5331, Email: [email protected]