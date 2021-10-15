First National Financial Corporation Announces October Dividend Payment

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) today announced its monthly dividend payment of $0.195833 per common share for the period October 1 to October 31, 2021. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 29, 2021.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX:FN,TSX:FN.PR.A,TSX:FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $121 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank originators and underwriters of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer, First National Financial Corporation, Tel: 416-593-1100, Email: [email protected]; Ernie Stapleton, President, Fundamental Creative Inc., Tel: 905-648-9354, Email: [email protected]

