FIRST NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND PAYMENTS

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) today announced its monthly dividend payment of $0.208334 per common share for the period November 1 to November 30, 2024. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2024.

As previously announced, a special, one-time dividend of $0.50 per common share will also be paid on December 13, 2024, to common shareholders of record on November 29, 2024.

First National, for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation, advises that its dividends declared in November 2024 will be eligible dividends, unless otherwise indicated.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN, TSX: FN.PR.A, TSX: FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $150 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

For further information:

Robert Inglis Chief Financial Officer First National Financial Corporation Tel: 416-593-1100 Email: [email protected] Ernie Stapleton President Fundamental Creative Inc. Tel: 905-483-5331 Email: [email protected]

