First National Financial Corporation Announces March Dividend Information

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) today announced its monthly dividend payment of $0.175 per common share for the period March 1 to March 31, 2021. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

The Company also announced the quarterly dividend on its Class A Series 1 Preference Shares ("Series 1 Preference Shares") and Class A Series 2 Preference Shares ("Series 2 Preference Shares") for the period January 1 to March 31, 2021. The dividend of $0.174375 per Series 1 Preference Share and dividend of $0.134322 per Series 2 Preference Share will be payable on April 15, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

With respect to the Class A Series 2 Preference Shares, the dividend rate for the period April 1 to June 30, 2021 has been set at 2.192%, as determined in accordance with the terms of the Series 2 Preference Shares.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX:FN,TSX:FN.PR.A,TSX:FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $118 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

