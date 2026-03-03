TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (the "Company" or "First National") (TSX: FN.PR.A) (TSX: FN.PR.B) announced today that it intends to redeem for cash all of its outstanding Class A Preference Shares, Series 1 (the "Series 1 Preference Shares") and outstanding Class A Preferences Shares, Series 2 (the "Series 2 Preference Shares" and together with the Series 1 Preference Shares, the "Preferred Shares") on March 31, 2026 at a redemption price equal to $25.00 per share, together with all accrued and unpaid dividends up to but excluding the date of redemption (collectively, the "Aggregate Redemption Price"), less any tax required to be deducted and withheld by the Company. The Company also announced today that shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2026 will be entitled to receive the final quarterly dividend payable on March 31, 2026 of $0.180938 per Series 1 Preference Share and $0.264329 per Series 2 Preference Share.

Formal notice will be delivered to the registered holders of the Preferred Shares in accordance with the terms of the Preferred Shares contained in the Company's articles. Non-registered holders of Preferred Shares should contact their broker or other intermediary for information regarding the redemption process for the Preferred Shares in which they hold a beneficial interest.

After the Preferred Shares are redeemed, holders of Preferred Shares will cease to be entitled to dividends and will not be entitled to exercise any rights as holders other than to receive the Aggregate Redemption Price.

Following the redemption on March 31, 2026, the Preferred Shares will be delisted from and no longer trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to including First National's intention to redeem the Preferred Shares and the subsequent delisting thereof from the TSX. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information. See the risks and uncertainties identified under the headings "Risks and Uncertainties Affecting the Business" and "Forward-Looking Information" in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis and in other periodic filings that the Company has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this release and is subject to change after such date. Management and First National disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under securities laws.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN.PR.A) (TSX: FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $165 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank mortgage originators and underwriters and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

