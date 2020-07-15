First National Financial Corporation Announces July Dividend Payment

TORONTO, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) today announced its monthly dividend payment of $0.1625 per common share for the period July 1 to July 31, 2020. The dividend will be payable on August 14, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2020.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN,TSX: FN.PR.A,TSX: FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $113 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

