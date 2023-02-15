FIRST NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY DIVIDEND PAYMENT

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) today announced its monthly dividend payment of $0.20 per common share for the period February 1 to February 28, 2023. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2023.

First National, for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation, advises that its dividends declared in February 2023 will be eligible dividends, unless otherwise indicated.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN, TSX: FN.PR.A, TSX: FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $129 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

SOURCE First National Financial Corporation

For further information: Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer, First National Financial Corporation, Tel: 416-593-1100, Email: [email protected]; Ernie Stapleton, President, Fundamental Creative Inc., Tel: 905-648-9354, Email: [email protected]