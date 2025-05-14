First National Financial Corporation Announces Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its March 27, 2025 Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Corporation at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2025.

The results of the proxy vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominees Votes For Percentage

of Votes Votes

Withheld Percentage

of Votes

Withheld Stephen Smith 46,902,373 99.28 % 338,237 0.72 % Moray Tawse 47,088,516 99.68 % 152,094 0.32 % Jason Ellis 47,086,223 99.67 % 154,387 0.33 % Duncan Jackman 44,736,541 94.70 % 2,504,069 5.30 % Robert Mitchell 47,063,590 99.63 % 177,020 0.37 % Barbara Palk 46,794,176 99.05 % 446,434 0.95 % Robert Pearce 47,083,026 99.67 % 157,584 0.33 % Diane Sinhuber 47,209,744 99.93 % 30,866 0.07 % Martine Irman 47,084,289 99.67 % 156,321 0.33 %

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN, TSX: FN.PR.A, TSX: FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $155 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

SOURCE First National Financial Corporation

For further information: Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer, First National Financial Corporation, Tel: 416-593-1100, Email: [email protected]; Ernie Stapleton, President, Fundamental, Tel: 905-483 5331, Email: [email protected]