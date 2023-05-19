First National Financial Corporation Announces Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) (TSX: FN.PR.A) (TSX: FN.PR.B) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its March 27, 2023 Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Corporation at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 16, 2023.

The results of the proxy vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominees Votes For Percentage

of Votes Votes

Withheld Percentage

of Votes

Withheld Stephen Smith 46,552,940 96.98 % 1,447,514 3.02 % Moray Tawse 46,740,437 97.37 % 1,260,017 2.63 % Jason Ellis 46,752,350 97.40 % 1,248,104 2.60 % Duncan Jackman 45,945,770 95.72 % 2,054,684 4.28 % Robert Mitchell 47,850,469 99.69 % 149,985 0.31 % Barbara Palk 47,830,637 99.65 % 169,817 0.35 % Robert Pearce 47,873,554 99.74 % 126,900 0.26 % Diane Sinhuber 47,982,573 99.96 % 17,881 0.04 % Martine Irman 47,891,681 99.77 % 108,773 0.23 %











About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN, TSX: FN.PR.A, TSX: FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $133 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

