First National Financial Corporation Announces Election of Board of Directors

News provided by

First National Financial Corporation

19 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

TORONTO, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) (TSX: FN.PR.A) (TSX: FN.PR.B) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its March 27, 2023 Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Corporation at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 16, 2023.

The results of the proxy vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominees

Votes For

Percentage
of Votes

Votes
Withheld

Percentage
of Votes
Withheld

Stephen Smith

46,552,940

96.98 %

1,447,514

3.02 %

Moray Tawse

46,740,437

97.37 %

1,260,017

2.63 %

Jason Ellis

46,752,350

97.40 %

1,248,104

2.60 %

Duncan Jackman

45,945,770

95.72 %

2,054,684

4.28 %

   Robert Mitchell

47,850,469

99.69 %

149,985

0.31 %

Barbara Palk

47,830,637

99.65 %

169,817

0.35 %

Robert Pearce

47,873,554

99.74 %

126,900

0.26 %

   Diane Sinhuber

47,982,573

99.96 %

17,881

0.04 %

   Martine Irman

47,891,681

99.77 %

108,773

0.23 %





About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN, TSX: FN.PR.A, TSX: FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $133 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

SOURCE First National Financial Corporation

For further information: Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer, First National Financial Corporation, Tel: 416-593-1100, Email: [email protected]; Ernie Stapleton, President, Fundamental, Tel: 905-648-9354, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

First National Financial Corporation