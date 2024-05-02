First National Financial Corporation Announces Election of Board of Directors

News provided by

First National Financial Corporation

May 02, 2024, 17:00 ET

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) (TSX: FN.PR.A) (TSX: FN.PR.B) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its March 22, 2024 Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Corporation at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 2, 2024.

The results of the proxy vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominees

Votes For

Percentage
of Votes

Votes
Withheld

Percentage
of Votes
Withheld

Stephen Smith

45,097,849

95.10 %

2,323,878

4.90 %

Moray Tawse

45,243,808

95.41 %

2,177,919

4.59 %

Jason Ellis

45,242,987

95.41 %

2,178,740

4.59 %

Duncan Jackman

44,194,289

93.19 %

3,227,438

6.81 %

Robert Mitchell

46,364,761

97.77 %

1,056,966

2.23 %

Barbara Palk

46,067,336

97.14 %

1,354,391

2.86 %

Robert Pearce

46,593,022

98.25 %

828,705

1.75 %

Diane Sinhuber

46,719,360

98.52 %

702,367

1.48 %

Martine Irman

46,589,052

98.24 %

832,675

1.76 %
About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) (TSX: FN.PR.A) (TSX: FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $145 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

SOURCE First National Financial Corporation

For further information: Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer, First National Financial Corporation, Tel: 416-593-1100, Email: [email protected]; Ernie Stapleton, President, Fundamental, Tel: 905-483-5331, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

First National Financial Corporation