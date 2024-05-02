First National Financial Corporation Announces Election of Board of Directors

May 02, 2024, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) (TSX: FN.PR.A) (TSX: FN.PR.B) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its March 22, 2024 Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Corporation at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 2, 2024.
The results of the proxy vote for the election of directors are set out below:
|
Nominees
|
Votes For
|
Percentage
|
Votes
|
Percentage
|
Stephen Smith
|
45,097,849
|
95.10 %
|
2,323,878
|
4.90 %
|
Moray Tawse
|
45,243,808
|
95.41 %
|
2,177,919
|
4.59 %
|
Jason Ellis
|
45,242,987
|
95.41 %
|
2,178,740
|
4.59 %
|
Duncan Jackman
|
44,194,289
|
93.19 %
|
3,227,438
|
6.81 %
|
Robert Mitchell
|
46,364,761
|
97.77 %
|
1,056,966
|
2.23 %
|
Barbara Palk
|
46,067,336
|
97.14 %
|
1,354,391
|
2.86 %
|
Robert Pearce
|
46,593,022
|
98.25 %
|
828,705
|
1.75 %
|
Diane Sinhuber
|
46,719,360
|
98.52 %
|
702,367
|
1.48 %
|
Martine Irman
|
46,589,052
|
98.24 %
|
832,675
|
1.76 %
First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) (TSX: FN.PR.A) (TSX: FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $145 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.
SOURCE First National Financial Corporation
For further information: Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer, First National Financial Corporation, Tel: 416-593-1100, Email: [email protected]; Ernie Stapleton, President, Fundamental, Tel: 905-483-5331, Email: [email protected]
