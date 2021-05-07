First National Financial Corporation Announces Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) (TSX: FN.PR.A) (TSX:FN.PR.B) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its March 25, 2021 Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Corporation at the virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2021.

The results of the proxy vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominees

Votes For

Percentage
of Votes

Votes
Withheld

Percentage
of Votes
Withheld

Stephen Smith

29,363,666

97.90%

630,474

2.10%

Moray Tawse

29,812,047

99.39%

182,093

0.61%

John Brough

29,786,311

99.31%

207,829

0.69%

Duncan Jackman

26,547,756

88.51%

3,446,384

11.49%

Robert Mitchell

29,887,811

99.65%

106,329

0.35%

Barbara Palk

28,996,907

96.68%

997,233

3.32%

Robert Pearce

28,743,123

95.83%

1,251,017

4.17%

About First National Financial Corporation
First National Financial Corporation (TSX:FN,TSX:FN.PR.A,TSX:FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With over $119 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

For further information: Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer, First National Financial Corporation, Tel: 416-593-1100, Email: [email protected]; Ernie Stapleton, President, Fundamental, Tel: 905-648-9354, Email: [email protected]

