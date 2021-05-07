First National Financial Corporation Announces Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) (TSX: FN.PR.A) (TSX:FN.PR.B) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its March 25, 2021 Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Corporation at the virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2021.

The results of the proxy vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominees Votes For Percentage

of Votes Votes

Withheld Percentage

of Votes

Withheld Stephen Smith 29,363,666 97.90% 630,474 2.10% Moray Tawse 29,812,047 99.39% 182,093 0.61% John Brough 29,786,311 99.31% 207,829 0.69% Duncan Jackman 26,547,756 88.51% 3,446,384 11.49% Robert Mitchell 29,887,811 99.65% 106,329 0.35% Barbara Palk 28,996,907 96.68% 997,233 3.32% Robert Pearce 28,743,123 95.83% 1,251,017 4.17%

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX:FN,TSX:FN.PR.A,TSX:FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With over $119 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

For further information: Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer, First National Financial Corporation, Tel: 416-593-1100, Email: [email protected]; Ernie Stapleton, President, Fundamental, Tel: 905-648-9354, Email: [email protected]

