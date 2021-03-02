First National Announces Dividend Rates on Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class A Preference Shares, Series 1 and Cumulative Floating Rate Class A Preference Shares, Series 2

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation ("First National") (TSX: FN) (TSX: FN.PR.A) (TSX: FN.PR.B) today announced the applicable dividend rates for its cumulative 5-year rate reset Class A Preference Shares, Series 1 ("Series 1 Preference Shares") and cumulative floating rate Class A Preference Shares, Series 2 ("Series 2 Preference Shares").

With respect to any Series 1 Preference Shares that remain outstanding on March 31, 2021, commencing as of such date, holders thereof will be entitled to receive cumulative preferential cash dividends on a quarterly basis, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of First National. The annual dividend rate for the five-year period commencing on April 1, 2021, and ending on March 31, 2026 will be 2.895%, being equal to the 5-Year Government of Canada bond yield determined as at 10 am (Toronto time) March 2, 2021 plus 2.07%, as determined in accordance with the terms of the Series 1 Preference Shares.

With respect to any Series 2 Preference Shares that remain outstanding on March 31, 2021, holders thereof will be entitled to receive floating rate cumulative preferential cash dividends on a quarterly basis, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of First National, based on a dividend rate equal to the 90-day Canadian Treasury Bill plus 2.07% on an actual/365 day count basis, subject to certain adjustments in accordance with the terms of the Series 2 Preference Shares. The dividend rate for the period commencing on April 1, 2021 and ending on June 30, 2021 will be equal to 2.192%, as determined in accordance with the terms of the Series 2 Preference Shares.

Beneficial owners of Series 1 Preference Shares or Series 2 Preference Shares who wish to exercise their right of conversion should communicate as soon as possible with their broker or other nominee and ensure that they follow their instructions in order to ensure that they meet the deadline to exercise such right, which is 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on March 16, 2021.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN,TSX: FN.PR.A,TSX: FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $118 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

For further information: Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer, First National Financial Corporation, Tel: 416-593-1100, Email: [email protected]; Ernie Stapleton, President, Fundamental, Tel: 905-648-9354, Email: [email protected]

