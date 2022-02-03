First Nation Capital Investment Partnership teams up with Enbridge to advance CO2 storage solutions

Local Indigenous communities in Alberta to have ownership stake in future carbon transportation and storage projects

EDMONTON, ALBERTA , TREATY 6, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) and the First Nation Capital Investment Partnership (FNCIP) have reached an agreement to advance the proposed Open Access Wabamun Carbon Hub (the Hub) west of Edmonton. The Hub is being developed as an innovative combination of carbon transportation and storage solutions to support recently announced carbon capture projects from Capital Power Corporation (Capital Power), Lehigh Hanson Materials Limited (Lehigh Cement), and potentially others.

Four Treaty 6 Nations – Alexander First Nation, Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, Enoch Cree Nation and Paul First Nation – recently formed the FNCIP to pursue ownership in major infrastructure projects with commercial partners who share Indigenous values – the Hub is the FNCIP's first partnership. The Lac Ste. Anne Métis Community will also have an opportunity to pursue ownership in future carbon transportation and storage projects associated with the Hub.

"This path creates an opportunity to generate wealth, but more importantly it allows sustainable economic sovereignty for our communities. We are creating a healthy future for the next seven generations to thrive," said Chief of Alexander First Nation, George Arcand Jr. "We're looking forward to working with industry leaders who share our values of environmental stewardship and to collaborate with Enbridge on world-scale carbon transportation and storage infrastructure investments."

"We welcome the opportunity to partner with these Treaty 6 First Nations and the Lac Ste. Anne Métis Community as equity owners in the carbon transportation and storage projects being developed within the Open Access Wabamun Carbon Hub," said Colin Gruending, Executive Vice President and President, Liquids Pipelines with Enbridge. "We see Indigenous economic partnerships like this as critical to advancing reconciliation and delivering world-class projects."

Once built, the Hub will be among the largest integrated carbon transportation and storage projects in the world. Capital Power and Lehigh Cement's planned carbon capture projects represent an opportunity to avoid nearly four million tonnes of atmospheric CO2 emissions.

With support of local Indigenous groups, Capital Power, and Lehigh Cement, Enbridge has applied to develop the open access Hub through the Government of Alberta's Request for Full Project Proposals process.

About this collaboration

The four Treaty 6 First Nations involved in this collaboration represent, collectively, more than 10,000 on- and off-reserve members. Participating groups include:

Alexander First Nation is a Treaty 6 First Nation located west of Morinville, Alberta. Alexander First Nation has a mission to protect Inherent Treaty Rights through tactical initiatives, community enhancement, law development and continuous improvement.

Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation is a Treaty 6 First Nation located west of Edmonton. Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation focuses on protecting Inherent Treaty Rights, maintaining the community's culture, language, history, and customs, working with the Elders and staff to revive tribal laws, building businesses, generating capital, improving education services, advancing wellness and supporting equity, justice and the development of future generations.

Enoch Cree Nation is a Treaty 6 First Nation located on Edmonton's western border. Enoch Cree Nation has a mandate to work collectively towards an atmosphere of respect and trust for the community by providing opportunities, resources and programs that will enhance the quality of life for future generations to work and prosper.

Paul First Nation is a Treaty 6 First Nation located on the eastern shore of Lake Wabamun, Alberta (Wabamun Indian Reserve #133 A & B). Paul First Nation is a mix of Cree and Nakoda origin. Priorities of Paul First Nation include the ongoing development of land, fiscal, protection of the environment and human resources, seeking business and employment opportunities within the province and abroad for the benefit of members and the fair distribution of benefits and opportunities.

This alliance is an entrepreneurial partnership between Alexander First Nation, Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, Enoch Cree Nation, and Paul First Nation built on shared values. First Nation Capital Investment Partnership works together to pursue ownership in major infrastructure assets and projects. The vision is that First Nation Capital Investment Partnership will serve to create intergenerational wealth in our communities – ensuring a vibrant, healthy future for our Peoples.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which owns approximately 1,766 megawatts (net) in renewable power generation capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com

