First-Ever National Study of Canada's Generation Alpha Preteens Reveals How Digital Life, Spirituality, and Mental Health Are Shaping Their Future

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - They are the first generation to grow up entirely in a world of smartphones, streaming, and constant connectivity. Now, for the first time, researchers are turning the spotlight on Generation Alpha in Canada, surveying today's 11 to 13-year-olds to uncover what's shaping their identity, relationships, and worldview.

This is Gen Alpha is one of the first national studies focused exclusively on Canadian preteens. Conducted by OneHope International, the landmark report provides rare insight into how this emerging generation is thinking about faith, family, technology, and their future.

Among the findings:

Spiritual curiosity runs deep : 68% of Canadian preteens say their faith, religion, or spiritual journey is an important part of who they are. Surprisingly, nearly one-third of non-religious preteens also believe in a higher power.

: 68% of Canadian preteens say their faith, religion, or spiritual journey is an important part of who they are. Surprisingly, nearly one-third of non-religious preteens also believe in a higher power. Digital culture dominates : The average preteen spends more than 3 hours online daily, with heavy users doubling that time. Online spaces are shaping not only social lives but also spiritual exploration, with nearly 1 in 5 engaging in practices like manifesting or astrology.

: The average preteen spends more than 3 hours online daily, with heavy users doubling that time. Online spaces are shaping not only social lives but also spiritual exploration, with nearly 1 in 5 engaging in practices like manifesting or astrology. Mental health pressures are real : Anxiety, loneliness, and fear are common themes, particularly among heavy screen users.

: Anxiety, loneliness, and fear are common themes, particularly among heavy screen users. Family remains central: Parents are still the most trusted voice in a child's life, yet few preteens report regular conversations about faith or meaning at home.

"Generation Alpha is asking big questions about purpose, meaning, and faith earlier than any generation before them," said Shaila Visser, National Director at Alpha Canada, which partnered in the release of this research. "This research is not only vital for educators and parents, but also for faith communities, mentors, and organizations who want to support and empower the rising generation of Canadians."

The report highlights both the opportunities and challenges facing Canada's youngest generation and how all Canadians play a pivotal role in their development through multigenerational relationships that empower them to grow and lead in their communities.

This is Gen Alpha will be available to parents, educators, community leaders, and media beginning October 3, 2025 at alphacanada.org/gen-alpha .

