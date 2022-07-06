FIRST CLASS CRYPTO INC., JOHNATHAN HARRIS, MITCHELL CARNIE and NEILL KLOSS, File No. 2022-11
Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 06, 2022, 14:06 ET
TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated July 6, 2022 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.
