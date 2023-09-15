First Capital REIT Announces September 2023 Distribution
15 Sep, 2023, 17:01 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today that it will make a cash distribution of $0.072 per REIT unit for the month of September, representing approximately $0.86 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on October 16, 2023 to unitholders of record as at September 29, 2023.
First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.
