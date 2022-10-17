First Capital REIT Announces October 2022 Distribution
Oct 17, 2022, 17:01 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today that it will make a cash distribution of $0.072 per REIT unit for the month of October, representing approximately $0.86 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on November 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at October 31, 2022.
First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.
